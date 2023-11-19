ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: Complete results as Australia triumph for sixth time and England struggle

Australia beat India by six wickets in the final to win the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time; host nation won 10 games in a row before losing showpiece match in Ahmedabad; defending champions England eliminated in group stage after six defeats from nine
Friday 17 November 2023 16:09, UK
Check out the complete results from the 2023 Cricket World Cup as Australia triumphed for a sixth time and England were dumped out in the group stage.
November 19 - Final: Australia beat India by six wickets | Report
November 15 - First semi-final: India beat New Zealand by 70 runs | Report
November 16 - Second semi-final: Australia beat South Africa by three wickets | Report
October 5 - New Zealand beat England by nine wickets | Report
October 6 - Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs | Report
October 7 - Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by six wickets | Report
October 7 - South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs | Report
October 8 - India beat Australia by six wickets | Report
October 9 - New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs | Report
October 10 - England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs | Report
October 10 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets | Report
October 11 - India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets | Report
October 12 - South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs | Report
October 13 - New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets | Report
October 14 - India beat Pakistan by seven wickets | Report
October 15 - Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs | Report
October 16 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets | Report
October 17 - Netherlands beat South Africa by 38 runs | Report
October 18 - New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs | Report
October 19 - India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets | Report
October 20 - Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs | Report
October 21 - Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by five wickets | Report
October 21 - South Africa beat England by 229 runs | Report
October 22 - India beat New Zealand by four wickets | Report
October 23 - Afghanistan beat Pakistan by eight wickets | Report
October 24 - South Africa beat Bangladesh by 149 runs | Report
October 25 - Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs | Report
October 26 - Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets | Report
October 27 - South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket | Report
October 28 - Australia beat New Zealand by five runs | Report
October 28 - Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs | Report
October 29 - India beat England by 100 runs | Report
October 30 - Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets | Report
October 31 - Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets | Report
November 1 - South Africa beat New Zealand by 190 runs | Report
November 2 - India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs | Report
November 3 - Afghanistan beat Netherlands by seven wickets | Report
November 4 - Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS) | Report
November 4 - Australia beat England by 33 runs | Report
November 5 - India beat South Africa by 243 runs | Report
November 6 - Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by three wickets | Report
November 7 - Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets | Report
November 8 - England beat Netherlands by 160 runs | Report
November 9 - New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets | Report
November 10 - South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets | Report
November 11 - Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets | Report
November 11 - England beat Pakistan by 93 runs | Report
November 12 - India beat Netherlands by 160 runs | Report