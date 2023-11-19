ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: Complete results as Australia triumph for sixth time and England struggle

Check out the complete results from the 2023 Cricket World Cup as Australia triumphed for a sixth time and England were dumped out in the group stage.

Knockout stage

November 19 - Final: Australia beat India by six wickets | Report

November 15 - First semi-final: India beat New Zealand by 70 runs | Report

November 16 - Second semi-final: Australia beat South Africa by three wickets | Report

Group stage

Image: India finished top of the group after winning all nine of their matches

October 5 - New Zealand beat England by nine wickets | Report

October 6 - Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs | Report

October 7 - Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by six wickets | Report

October 7 - South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs | Report

October 8 - India beat Australia by six wickets | Report

October 9 - New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs | Report

October 10 - England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs | Report

October 10 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets | Report

October 11 - India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets | Report

October 12 - South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs | Report

October 13 - New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets | Report

October 14 - India beat Pakistan by seven wickets | Report

October 15 - Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs | Report

October 16 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets | Report

October 17 - Netherlands beat South Africa by 38 runs | Report

October 18 - New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs | Report

October 19 - India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets | Report

October 20 - Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs | Report

October 21 - Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by five wickets | Report

October 21 - South Africa beat England by 229 runs | Report

October 22 - India beat New Zealand by four wickets | Report

October 23 - Afghanistan beat Pakistan by eight wickets | Report

October 24 - South Africa beat Bangladesh by 149 runs | Report

October 25 - Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs | Report

October 26 - Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets | Report

October 27 - South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket | Report

October 28 - Australia beat New Zealand by five runs | Report

October 28 - Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs | Report

October 29 - India beat England by 100 runs | Report

October 30 - Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets | Report

October 31 - Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets | Report

November 1 - South Africa beat New Zealand by 190 runs | Report

November 2 - India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs | Report

November 3 - Afghanistan beat Netherlands by seven wickets | Report

November 4 - Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS) | Report

November 4 - Australia beat England by 33 runs | Report

November 5 - India beat South Africa by 243 runs | Report

November 6 - Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by three wickets | Report

November 7 - Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets | Report

November 8 - England beat Netherlands by 160 runs | Report

November 9 - New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets | Report

November 10 - South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets | Report

November 11 - Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets | Report

November 11 - England beat Pakistan by 93 runs | Report

November 12 - India beat Netherlands by 160 runs | Report