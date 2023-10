ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 - results and full fixture list with every game live on Sky Sports

Check out the results and fixtures for the 2023 Cricket World Cup with every game live on Sky Sports between October 5 and November 19.

Group stage (all times BST or GMT)

October 5 - New Zealand beat England by nine wickets | Report

October 6 - Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs | Report

October 7 - Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by six wickets | Report

October 7 - South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs | Report

October 8 - India beat Australia by six wickets | Report

October 9 - New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs | Report

October 10 - England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs | Report

October 10 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets | Report

October 11 - India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets | Report

October 12 - South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs | Report

October 13 - New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets | Report

October 14 - India beat Pakistan by seven wickets | Report

October 15 - Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs | Report

October 16 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets | Report

October 17 - Netherlands beat South Africa by 38 runs | Report

October 18 - New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs | Report

October 19 - India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets | Report

October 20 - Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs | Report

October 21 - Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by five wickets | Report

October 21 - South Africa beat England by 229 runs | Report

October 22 - India beat New Zealand by four wickets | Report

October 23 - Afghanistan beat Pakistan by eight wickets | Report

October 24 - South Africa beat Bangladesh by 149 runs | Report

October 25 - Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs | Report

October 26 - Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets | Report

October 27 - South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket | Report

October 28 - Australia vs New Zealand (0600 BST)

October 28 - Netherlands vs Bangladesh (0930 BST)

October 29 - India vs England (0830 GMT)

October 30 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (0830 GMT)

October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh (0830 GMT)

November 1 - New Zealand vs South Africa (0830 GMT)

November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka (0830 GMT)

November 3 - Netherlands vs Afghanistan (0830 GMT)

November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan (0500 GMT)

November 4 - England vs Australia (0830 GMT)

November 5 - India vs South Africa (0830 GMT)

November 6 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (0830 GMT)

November 7 - Australia vs Afghanistan (0830 GMT)

November 8 - England vs Netherlands (0830 GMT)

November 9 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, (0830 GMT)

November 10 - South Africa vs Afghanistan (0830 GMT)

November 11 - Australia vs Bangladesh (0500 GMT)

November 11 - England vs Pakistan (0830 GMT)

November 12 - India vs Netherlands (0830 GMT)

Knockout stage (all times GMT)

November 15 - First semi-final (0830 GMT)

November 16 - Second semi-final (0830 GMT)

November 19 - Final (0830 GMT)