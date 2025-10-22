Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 fixtures and results: England looking to win tournament for the fifth time
Wednesday 22 October 2025 17:40, UK
Full fixtures and results from the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup.
A round-robin format runs from September 30 until October 26, with the semi-finals to be held on October 29 and 30 and the final on November 2 in Navi Mumbai.
England, Australia and South Africa have already qualified for the semi-finals, with one of India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to join them in the last four.
2025 Women's World Cup fixtures and results
- All times 10.30am UK and Ireland unless stated otherwise 📺⏰
- Tuesday September 30: India beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs on DLS (Guwahati)
- Wednesday October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs (Indore)
- Thursday October 2: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets (Colombo)
- Friday October 3: England beat South Africa by 10 wickets (Guwahati)
- Saturday October 4: Australia vs Sri Lanka - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Sunday October 5: India beat Pakistan by 88 runs (Colombo)
- Monday October 6: South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets (Indore)
- Tuesday October 7: England beat Bangladesh by four wickets (Guwahati)
- Wednesday October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs (Colombo)
- Thursday October 9: South Africa beat India by three wickets (Vizag)
- Friday October 10: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 100 runs (Guwahati)
- Saturday October 11: England beat Sri Lanka by 89 runs (Colombo)
- Sunday October 12: Australia beat India by three wickets (Vizag)
- Monday October 13: South Africa beat Bangladesh by three wickets (Vizag)
- Tuesday October 14: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Wednesday October 15: England vs Pakistan - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Thursday October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets (Vizag)
- Friday October 17: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on DLS (Colombo)
- Saturday October 18: New Zealand vs Pakistan - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Sunday October 19: England beat India by four runs (Indore)
- Monday October 20: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven runs (Navi Mumbai)
- Tuesday October 21: South Africa beat Pakistan by 150 runs on DLS (Colombo)
- Wednesday October 22: Australia beat England by six wickets (Indore)
- Thursday October 23: India vs New Zealand (Navi Mumbai)
- Friday October 24: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Colombo)
- Saturday October 25: Australia vs South Africa (Indore)
- Sunday October 26: England vs New Zealand (Vizag) - 5.30am
- Sunday October 26: India vs Bangladesh (Navi Mumbai) - 9.30am
- Wednesday October 29: Semi-final 1 (Guwahati) - 9.30am
- Thursday October 30: Semi-final 2 (Navi Mumbai) - 9.30am
- Sunday November 2: Final (Navi Mumbai) - 9.30am