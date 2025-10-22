Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 fixtures and results: England looking to win tournament for the fifth time

Full fixtures and results from the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup.

A round-robin format runs from September 30 until October 26, with the semi-finals to be held on October 29 and 30 and the final on November 2 in Navi Mumbai.

England, Australia and South Africa have already qualified for the semi-finals, with one of India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to join them in the last four.

2025 Women's World Cup fixtures and results

- All games live on Sky Sports

- All times 10.30am UK and Ireland unless stated otherwise 📺⏰