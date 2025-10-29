Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 results as India face South Africa in the final
India to face South Africa in Sunday's Women's Cricket World Cup final in Navi Mumbai (9.30am UK first ball, live on Sky Sports Cricket); India stun defending - and seven-time - champions Australia by five wickets in second semi-final after South Africa thump England by 125 runs in first
Full results from the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup ahead of the final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
South Africa beat England by 125 runs in the first semi-final in Guwahati on Wednesday, before host nation India stunned defending - and seven-time - champions Australia by five wickets in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, ensuring there will be a first-time winner.
2025 Women's World Cup - knockout stage
- Sunday November 2: Final - South Africa vs India (Navi Mumbai) - 9.30am
- Thursday October 30: Semi-final 2 - India beat Australia by five wickets (Navi Mumbai)
- Wednesday October 29: Semi-final 1 - South Africa beat England by 125 runs (Guwahati)
2025 Women's World Cup - league stage
- Tuesday September 30: India beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs on DLS (Guwahati)
- Wednesday October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs (Indore)
- Thursday October 2: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets (Colombo)
- Friday October 3: England beat South Africa by 10 wickets (Guwahati)
- Saturday October 4: Australia vs Sri Lanka - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Sunday October 5: India beat Pakistan by 88 runs (Colombo)
- Monday October 6: South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets (Indore)
- Tuesday October 7: England beat Bangladesh by four wickets (Guwahati)
- Wednesday October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs (Colombo)
- Thursday October 9: South Africa beat India by three wickets (Vizag)
- Friday October 10: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 100 runs (Guwahati)
- Saturday October 11: England beat Sri Lanka by 89 runs (Colombo)
- Sunday October 12: Australia beat India by three wickets (Vizag)
- Monday October 13: South Africa beat Bangladesh by three wickets (Vizag)
- Tuesday October 14: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Wednesday October 15: England vs Pakistan - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Thursday October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets (Vizag)
- Friday October 17: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on DLS (Colombo)
- Saturday October 18: New Zealand vs Pakistan - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Sunday October 19: England beat India by four runs (Indore)
- Monday October 20: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven runs (Navi Mumbai)
- Tuesday October 21: South Africa beat Pakistan by 150 runs on DLS (Colombo)
- Wednesday October 22: Australia beat England by six wickets (Indore)
- Thursday October 23: India beat New Zealand by 53 runs on DLS (Navi Mumbai)
- Friday October 24: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Saturday October 25: Australia beat South Africa by seven wickets (Indore)
- Sunday October 26: England beat New Zealand by eight wickets (Vizag)
- Sunday October 26: India vs Bangladesh - match abandoned (Navi Mumbai)