Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 results as India face South Africa in the final

Full results from the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup ahead of the final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

South Africa beat England by 125 runs in the first semi-final in Guwahati on Wednesday, before host nation India stunned defending - and seven-time - champions Australia by five wickets in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, ensuring there will be a first-time winner.

The final starts at 9.30am on Sunday UK, with build-up from 9am on Sky Sports Cricket. You can also watch contract-free with NOW.

2025 Women's World Cup - knockout stage

2025 Women's World Cup - league stage