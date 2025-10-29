 Skip to content

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 results as India face South Africa in the final

India to face South Africa in Sunday's Women's Cricket World Cup final in Navi Mumbai (9.30am UK first ball, live on Sky Sports Cricket); India stun defending - and seven-time - champions Australia by five wickets in second semi-final after South Africa thump England by 125 runs in first

Thursday 30 October 2025 18:21, UK

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Heather Knight during the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final match
Image: South Africa will face India in the Women's Cricket World Cup final on Sunday after the sides beat England and Australia respectively in the semis

Full results from the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup ahead of the final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

South Africa beat England by 125 runs in the first semi-final in Guwahati on Wednesday, before host nation India stunned defending - and seven-time - champions Australia by five wickets in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, ensuring there will be a first-time winner.

The final starts at 9.30am on Sunday UK, with build-up from 9am on Sky Sports Cricket. You can also watch contract-free with NOW.

2025 Women's World Cup - knockout stage

2025 Women's World Cup - league stage

