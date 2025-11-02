 Skip to content

Women's Cricket World Cup: Every 2025 result as India beat South Africa by 52 runs to win final and lift trophy

India beat South Africa in Sunday's Women's Cricket World Cup final in Navi Mumbai; Australia and England made semi-final exits, while Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan all failed to progress from the group stage

Sunday 2 November 2025 20:41, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Women's Cricket World Cup final, where India held off South Africa to be crowned champions

Full results from the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, where India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai to lift the trophy for the first time.

The eight teams played each other in a round-robin group stage and Australia won six of their seven matches, seeing them top the standings on 13 points ahead of England (11 points), South Africa (10 points) and hosts India (seven points).

South Africa beat England by 125 runs in the first semi-final in Guwahati, before host nation India stunned defending - and seven-time - champions Australia by five wickets in Navi Mumbai to ensure there would be a first-time winner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from England's 125-run semi-final defeat to South Africa in the Women's Cricket World Cup

Shafali Verma smashed 87 from 78 balls and Deepti Sharma scored 58 as India posted 298-7 in the rain-delayed final, with Ayabonga Khaka (3-58) impressing for South Africa.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt spearheaded their response with a hard-fought century, but she was dismissed for 101 as Sharma (5-39) and Verma (2-36) helped dismiss them for 246 and give India a 52-run victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The tournament-winning catch for India? Watch how Laura Wolvaardt lofted Deepti Sharma's delivery to Amanjot Kaur, who eventually made a safe catch after several failed attempts!

2025 Women's World Cup - knockout stage

2025 Women's World Cup - league stage

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract