Women's Cricket World Cup: Every 2025 result as India beat South Africa by 52 runs to win final and lift trophy
India beat South Africa in Sunday's Women's Cricket World Cup final in Navi Mumbai; Australia and England made semi-final exits, while Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan all failed to progress from the group stage
Sunday 2 November 2025 20:41, UK
Full results from the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, where India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai to lift the trophy for the first time.
The eight teams played each other in a round-robin group stage and Australia won six of their seven matches, seeing them top the standings on 13 points ahead of England (11 points), South Africa (10 points) and hosts India (seven points).
South Africa beat England by 125 runs in the first semi-final in Guwahati, before host nation India stunned defending - and seven-time - champions Australia by five wickets in Navi Mumbai to ensure there would be a first-time winner.
- India make history with epic World Cup victory
- Recap: South Africa vs India as it happened
- Stream cricket and more contract-free with NOW
- Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 - all results
Shafali Verma smashed 87 from 78 balls and Deepti Sharma scored 58 as India posted 298-7 in the rain-delayed final, with Ayabonga Khaka (3-58) impressing for South Africa.
South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt spearheaded their response with a hard-fought century, but she was dismissed for 101 as Sharma (5-39) and Verma (2-36) helped dismiss them for 246 and give India a 52-run victory.
2025 Women's World Cup - knockout stage
- Sunday November 2: Final - India beat South Africa by 52 runs (Navi Mumbai)
- Thursday October 30: Semi-final 2 - India beat Australia by five wickets (Navi Mumbai)
- Wednesday October 29: Semi-final 1 - South Africa beat England by 125 runs (Guwahati)
2025 Women's World Cup - league stage
- Tuesday September 30: India beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs on DLS (Guwahati)
- Wednesday October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs (Indore)
- Thursday October 2: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets (Colombo)
- Friday October 3: England beat South Africa by 10 wickets (Guwahati)
- Saturday October 4: Australia vs Sri Lanka - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Sunday October 5: India beat Pakistan by 88 runs (Colombo)
- Monday October 6: South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets (Indore)
- Tuesday October 7: England beat Bangladesh by four wickets (Guwahati)
- Wednesday October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs (Colombo)
- Thursday October 9: South Africa beat India by three wickets (Vizag)
- Friday October 10: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 100 runs (Guwahati)
- Saturday October 11: England beat Sri Lanka by 89 runs (Colombo)
- Sunday October 12: Australia beat India by three wickets (Vizag)
- Monday October 13: South Africa beat Bangladesh by three wickets (Vizag)
- Tuesday October 14: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Wednesday October 15: England vs Pakistan - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Thursday October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets (Vizag)
- Friday October 17: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on DLS (Colombo)
- Saturday October 18: New Zealand vs Pakistan - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Sunday October 19: England beat India by four runs (Indore)
- Monday October 20: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven runs (Navi Mumbai)
- Tuesday October 21: South Africa beat Pakistan by 150 runs on DLS (Colombo)
- Wednesday October 22: Australia beat England by six wickets (Indore)
- Thursday October 23: India beat New Zealand by 53 runs on DLS (Navi Mumbai)
- Friday October 24: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - match abandoned (Colombo)
- Saturday October 25: Australia beat South Africa by seven wickets (Indore)
- Sunday October 26: England beat New Zealand by eight wickets (Vizag)
- Sunday October 26: India vs Bangladesh - match abandoned (Navi Mumbai)