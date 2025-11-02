Women's Cricket World Cup: Every 2025 result as India beat South Africa by 52 runs to win final and lift trophy

Full results from the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, where India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai to lift the trophy for the first time.

The eight teams played each other in a round-robin group stage and Australia won six of their seven matches, seeing them top the standings on 13 points ahead of England (11 points), South Africa (10 points) and hosts India (seven points).

South Africa beat England by 125 runs in the first semi-final in Guwahati, before host nation India stunned defending - and seven-time - champions Australia by five wickets in Navi Mumbai to ensure there would be a first-time winner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from England's 125-run semi-final defeat to South Africa in the Women's Cricket World Cup

Shafali Verma smashed 87 from 78 balls and Deepti Sharma scored 58 as India posted 298-7 in the rain-delayed final, with Ayabonga Khaka (3-58) impressing for South Africa.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt spearheaded their response with a hard-fought century, but she was dismissed for 101 as Sharma (5-39) and Verma (2-36) helped dismiss them for 246 and give India a 52-run victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The tournament-winning catch for India? Watch how Laura Wolvaardt lofted Deepti Sharma's delivery to Amanjot Kaur, who eventually made a safe catch after several failed attempts!

2025 Women's World Cup - knockout stage

2025 Women's World Cup - league stage