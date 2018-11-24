Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona: Late Ousmane Dembele strike keeps Barca top

Ousmane Dembele hit a late equaliser for Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele's 90th-minute equaliser ensured Barcelona stayed top of La Liga following a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitana.

Diego Simeone's side had looked on course to leapfrog Barca at the top of the league when Diego Costa headed home in the 77th minute for his first league goal since February.

However, Simeone was made to wait for his first La Liga win over Barcelona when Dembele's goalbound strike was deflected in off Luis Hernandez.

The point sees Ernesto Valverde's side stay top, while Atletico move second above Sevilla, who have the chance to go above Barca when they take on Real Valladolid on Sunday.

La Liga Table Position Played Goal difference Points Barcelona 13 16 25 Atletico Madrid 13 8 24 Sevilla 12 10 23

Dembele strikes the ball past the onsrushing Jan Oblak

It was a case of defences on top as neither goalkeeper was properly worked during what was a very poor first half at the Wanda Metropolitana.

There was a lack of quality from both sides in the final third, summed up when Lionel Messi uncharacteristically struck a free-kick high over Jan Oblak's crossbar from 25 yards.

Lionel Messi had a testing night against Atletico

Barcelona lost Sergi Roberto to injury just before the break and he was eventually replaced by Rafinha at the start of the second half, but the game continued in much the same vein

The first real opening came in the 60th minute as Griezmann wriggled away from Arthur before pulling the ball back in search of Costa. Pique was alert to the danger though, getting a crucial foot to the ball ahead of the Atletico Madrid striker.

Diego Costa scored his first league goal since February

Costa did get his goal - his first against Barcelona - and it came 13 minutes from time, rising above Rafinha at the far post to head Griezmann's corner past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The game then burst into life and it was Barcelona, who had the final say as substitute Dembele's shot went in off Hernandez to rescue a point.