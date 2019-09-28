Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's men go top of La Liga after stalemate

Kieran Trippier and Eden Hazard in action on Saturday in the Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid played out a goalless draw as Kieran Trippier and Eden Hazard got their first taste of derby action in Spain.

After swapping London for Madrid in the summer, both Atletico's Trippier and Real's Hazard started from the off at the Wanda Metropolitano as the spoils were ultimately shared in a tense encounter.

Joao Felix flashed two first-half attempts wide, but the best chances fell to Real after the break, with Gareth Bale firing his attempt over before Karim Benzema's header drew a fine save from Jan Oblak.

The draw sees Real return to the top of La Liga, while Atletico are third - behind Granada but above Barcelona who won 2-0 at Getafe earlier on Saturday.

Player ratings Atletico Madrid: Oblak (7), Trippier (7), Savic (6), Gimenez (7), Lodi (6), Koke (7), Saul (6), Thomas (8), Vitolo (6), Costa (6), Joao Felix (6)



Subs: Correa (6), Lemar (6), Llorente (6)



Real Madrid: Courtois (6), Carvajal (6), Ramos (6), Varane (7), Nacho (5), Casemiro (6), Valverde (5), Kroos (6), Hazard (5), Benzema (6), Bale (6)



Subs: Modric (6), James (6), Jovic (N/A)



Man of the match: Thomas Partey

Hazard endured a difficult night before being subbed off in the second half

Atleti grind out typical draw

The first half was filled with the attrition expected of a Madrid derby as 10 shots were outnumbered by 14 fouls.

Joao Felix twice saw efforts trickle wide, while Toni Kroos forced Atletico goalkeeper Oblak into making a smart low save.

Trippier was heavily involved too after shaking off an early injury problem when Hazard collided into him. The former Spurs defender had the better of Real left-back Nacho - who was booked early on - but none of his crosses found their intended target as the match headed into the break goalless.

Team news Kieran Trippier and Eden Hazard got their first taste of derby action from the off. Diego Costa and Joao Felix joined Trippier in Atleti’s XI with Alvaro Morata suspended.



Hazard was one of six Real changes with Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois among those returning to the starting line-up.

3 - Real Madrid have kept three consecutive clean sheets in LaLiga for the first time under Zinédine Zidane. Calmness. pic.twitter.com/NOMZd3iudy — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 28, 2019

In the second half, Real were arguably the better side, but could not convert any of their chances.

Nacho's cross rolled over invitingly for Bale, who could only curl a wild attempt over the bar.

With 15 minutes to go, Benzema's header appeared destined for the bottom corner, but Oblak got over to make a vital save and ensure the hosts came away with a point.

Man of the match - Thomas Partey

Easily the best midfielder on a pitch that also featured Saul, Toni Kroos and Casemiro. The Ghana international was a thorn in Real's attacks, and always looked for the ball forward that would set Atletico on their way.

What's next?

Both sides are in midweek Champions League action. Real host Club Brugge on Tuesday as they look to bounce back from defeat at PSG, while Atletico travel to Russia to face Lokomotiv Moscow on the same evening.