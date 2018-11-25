Aston Villa 4-2 Birmingham City: Alan Hutton stunner seals Villa victory

5:04 Highlights from the Second City derby as Aston Villa hosted rivals Birmingham at Villa Park in the Sky Bet Championship Highlights from the Second City derby as Aston Villa hosted rivals Birmingham at Villa Park in the Sky Bet Championship

Alan Hutton's sensational solo goal helped Aston Villa come from behind to beat Birmingham City 4-2 in Sunday's Second City derby.

Lukas Jutkiewicz had fired the visitors ahead just before the half-hour mark with his 10th goal of the season, only for Villa to reply with two goals in two minutes.

Jonathan Kodjia's well-taken effort brought the hosts level after 37 minutes, before Jack Grealish headed his side in front going into the break.

Player ratings Villa: Nyland (6), Hutton (7), Tuanzebe (6), Chester (6), Taylor (6), Adomah (8), Hourihane (6) Whelan (6), Kodjia (8), Grealish (8), Abraham (9)



Subs: Lansbury (6), Bolasie (6), Elmohamady (6)



Birmingham: Camp (6), Colin (6), Morrison (6), Dean (6), Harding (6), Mahoney (6), Craig Gardner (6), Kieftenbeld (6), Pedersen (7), Jutkiewicz (8), Adams (8)



Subs: Bogle (6), Maghoma (6), Lakin (6)



Man of the match: Tammy Abraham

However, after both teams exchanged goals early in the second half, with Kristian Pedersen cancelling out Tammy Abraham's penalty, Hutton sealed the win with a memorable individual effort.

As a result, Villa move up to eighth in the table, while Birmingham stay in 12th place.

The hosts may have come into the match on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 win at sixth-placed Derby - and a 12-game unbeaten league run against their city rivals - but all that went out of the window as the visitors settled the quicker.

Birmingham's set plays, and in particular their corners, were already causing Dean Smith's defence huge problems before they opened the scoring from a right-wing corner.

Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland got tangled up with Che Adams in the six-yard box, allowing the unmarked Jutkiewicz the simple task of side-footing past Abraham on the goal line.

Alan Hutton scored a fine individual goal to seal the win for Aston Villa

Had it been 2-0 to the visitors eight minutes later when Adams smacked a volley against the post with Nyland motionless, no one inside Villa Park could really have complained, such was Birmingham's dominance at that point.

Yet within minutes Villa were ahead as first Kodjia's excellent finish brought the home side level and then Grealish took advantage of good approach play by Albert Adomah to stoop and head home his second goal in his last three appearances.

Villa further increased their lead after 51 minutes when Michael Morrison pulled back Abraham in the box, with the England international doing the rest from the spot to score his sixth goal of the campaign.

But after Pedersen had briefly given the visitors hope with his first Blues goal just before the hour-mark, Hutton left his own mark on proceedings to calm home nerves.

Team news Villa made one change with Glenn Whelan replacing the injured John McGinn.



Meanwhile, the visitors made two changes with Craig Gardner coming in for brother Gary, who could not play against his parent club, while Connor Mahoney replaced the injured Jota on the right wing.

Picking up possession deep inside his own half, the 33-year-old right back powered forward, beating a posse of Birmingham players in the process, before suddenly faced with just Lee Camp to beat.

The Scot kept his cool, though, to roll the ball past the advancing Blues keeper for his first goal at Villa Park in almost four years as Villa's recent hold over their city rivals continued.

What's next?

On Wednesday night, Villa host Nottingham Forest, while Birmingham travel to Millwall, with both those Championship games available to watch live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.