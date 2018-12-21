Aston Villa vs Leeds preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Aston Villa trio Henri Lansbury, Birkir Bjarnason and Albert Adomah could all return to face Leeds on Sunday.

Lansbury, who has made only one league appearance this season, has recovered from a hamstring injury, while fellow midfielder Bjarnason has been out for nearly two months after groin surgery.

Winger Adomah has recovered from an ankle problem and Mile Jedinak could also return to contention. Jack Grealish is still struggling with a shin problem and both Neil Taylor (hamstring) and James Bree remain unavailable.

Leeds defender Luke Ayling is expected to make his first appearance since October. The right-back, who has missed the last seven matches due to a knee injury, will return to the squad and may start, according to boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Midfielder Izzy Brown has suffered a setback in his return from a long-term knee injury and will be sidelined for at least another four weeks due to a hamstring problem. Skipper Liam Cooper (knee) and fellow defender Gaetano Berardi (hamstring), plus winger Stuart Dallas (foot), are still out, while Samuel Saiz will play no further part for Leeds before his January loan switch to Getafe.

Opta stats

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last three matches against Leeds United, drawing twice while winning the most recent fixture - 1-0 at Villa Park last season.

Over the 84 previous league meetings between Aston Villa and Leeds, both sides have won 28 matches each, while also playing out 28 draws.

No team has scored in more Championship games this season than Leeds United and Aston Villa (21 each).

Aston Villa are unbeaten in seven games (W4 D3), although they have conceded 11 goals in their last five (netted 16 in return).

Leeds United have won five consecutive league games for the first time since December 2009. The Whites last embarked upon a longer such run during a nine-game streak ending in September 2009.

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has had a hand in 39 goals in just 57 Championship appearances in his career (35 goals, 4 assists), netting 12 and assisting one this term.

Prutton's prediction

What a game it should be at Villa Park as Dean Smith's resurgent side aim to claw back some points on the Championship's pace-setters.

Despite all their injury problems Leeds keep winning, with Patrick Bamford returning to score their winner at Bolton last week. Marcelo Bielsa has built a real togetherness there but I just think this Villa side will edge it.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)