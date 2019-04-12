Aberdeen vs Celtic preview: Desire of rivals to see us fail acts as motivation, says Neil Lennon

Celtic beat Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup final in December

Neil Lennon believes the desire from those outside Celtic Park to see the Hoops' domination end will motivate the players in their Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

The Parkhead club have won the last seven domestic trophies in Scotland - all of them under former manager Brendan Rodgers, who left for Leicester City in February - and are closing in on an unprecedented treble-treble.

If Celtic get past Derek McInnes' Dons side at the national stadium on Sunday, they would face either Hearts or Championship outfit Inverness, both of whom play on Saturday, in the final next month.

The holders go into the game 11 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership and needing just two wins to guarantee an eighth-successive title win, as their stranglehold on the Scottish game shows no sign of weakening.

1:01 Neil Lennon says he can't stop the speculation around the job, and his future at the club may not be secure even if he wins the treble-treble Neil Lennon says he can't stop the speculation around the job, and his future at the club may not be secure even if he wins the treble-treble

Interim boss Lennon said: "It is the most important game because it is the next one, and that is really the mantra.

"We know everyone outside of the club would like to see us lose that domination, so that is the incentive for the players, the extra motivation if you want to call it that, to keep prevailing and keep coming through these really stiff tests.

"I don't know about extra pressure, but there is a lot of talk about that (treble-treble), and it is not going to go away.

"They are experienced enough, they have done the double-treble. Can they do the treble-treble? They have four games to do that and it won't be easy.

"The closer it gets, the more difficult it becomes, and the expectation and anticipation builds, I suppose - but they have handled it pretty well.

"Aberdeen is a key game, because it is the next one. Obviously it is a cup competition, and it is one-off, and we know if you lose, that's it - that's why it is key. Whereas in the league, you can afford a defeat and still go on to win that."

0:50 Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says the club always aim to win trophies ahead of his side's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says the club always aim to win trophies ahead of his side's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic

The former Celtic skipper hailed the Hoops' remarkable cup record over the past two-and-a-half seasons, where they have yet to be overturned.

He said: "Fantastic consistency and mentality as well, and I am just looking for more of the same come Sunday.

"It is more important for the players, really. The know they are one game away from another final. They have handled these occasions pretty well over the last few seasons, and obviously the cup record is spectacular.

"It is important we approach the game the right way. We know we are up against a very tough opponent."

Team news

Graeme Shinnie will be confined to a seat in the stands as Aberdeen take on Celtic for a place in the William Hill Scottish Cup final on Sunday.

The Dons skipper is suspended for the semi-final clash after picking up his second booking of the competition during the quarter-final replay win over Rangers.

Celtic forward Oliver Burke could miss the game due to a glute injury

Dean Campbell returns from the foot injury he picked up against Motherwell last week, but Gary Mackay-Steven (calf), Shay Logan (ankle), Tommie Hoban (knee), and Frank Ross (back) are still missing.

Attacker Oliver Burke is a doubt for Celtic. The West Brom loanee has a glute strain and will be assessed before the game at Hampden Park.

Dedryck Boyata (hamstring), Craig Gordon, Eboue Kouassi, and Daniel Arzani (all knee) remain out, and Leigh Griffiths is working his way back from personal issues. Vakoun Bayo (hamstring) is also out.