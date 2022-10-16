11' Offside, Aberdeen. Anthony Stewart tries a through ball, but Bojan Miovski is caught offside.

11' Attempt missed. Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Connor Barron with a cross following a corner.

10' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Lewis Neilson replaces Andrew Halliday because of an injury.

7' Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Alex Cochrane.

6' Liam Scales (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian).

4' Attempt missed. Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Duk.

3' Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Foul by Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian).

2' Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

1' Foul by Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen).

1' Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.