Albania U21 vs England U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group G.

Elbasan Arena.

Albania U21 0

    England U21 3

    • F Balogun (47th minute, 61st minute)
    • C Jones (51st minute)

    Corner, Albania U21. Conceded by Ben Johnson.

    Angel Gomes (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Armando Dobra (Albania U21).

    Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Arber Mehmetllari (Albania U21).

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (England U21).

    Albion Marku (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Bruno Puja.

    Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

    Substitution, Albania U21. Klevis Bebeziqi replaces Jurgen Celhaka.

    Substitution, Albania U21. Arber Mehmetllari replaces Tedi Cara.

    Folarin Balogun (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Armando Dobra (Albania U21).

    Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djed Spence.

    Substitution, England U21. Keane Lewis-Potter replaces Noni Madueke.

    Hand ball by Noni Madueke (England U21).

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Sergio Kalaj.

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Jurgen Celhaka (Albania U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Jurgen Celhaka (Albania U21).

    Offside, Albania U21. Eljon Toci tries a through ball, but Albion Marku is caught offside.

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (England U21).

    Tedi Cara (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Substitution, England U21. Angel Gomes replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.

    Foul by Djed Spence (England U21).

    Angelo Ndrecka (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Jurgen Celhaka (Albania U21).

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Sergio Kalaj.

    Substitution, Albania U21. Roy Syla replaces Marsel Ismajlgeci.

    Substitution, Albania U21. Bruno Puja replaces Simon Simoni because of an injury.

    Goal! Albania U21 0, England U21 3. Folarin Balogun (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a through ball.

    Offside, England U21. Noni Madueke tries a through ball, but Djed Spence is caught offside.

    Substitution, England U21. Djed Spence replaces Valentino Livramento.

    Folarin Balogun (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Armando Dobra (Albania U21).

    Corner, Albania U21. Conceded by Josef Bursik.

    Attempt saved. Tedi Cara (Albania U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marsel Ismajlgeci.

    Goal! Albania U21 0, England U21 2. Curtis Jones (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

    Goal! Albania U21 0, England U21 1. Folarin Balogun (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noni Madueke with a through ball.

    Offside, England U21. Curtis Jones tries a through ball, but Anthony Gordon is caught offside.

    Second Half begins Albania U21 0, England U21 0.

    First Half ends, Albania U21 0, England U21 0.

    Attempt blocked. Albion Marku (Albania U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tedi Cara.

    Attempt missed. Sergio Kalaj (Albania U21) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Angelo Ndrecka following a set piece situation.

    Ben Johnson (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Foul by Ben Johnson (England U21).

    Jurgen Celhaka (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Tedi Cara (Albania U21).

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Sergio Kalaj.

    Attempt missed. Curtis Jones (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Folarin Balogun.

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21).

    Adolf Selmani (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (England U21).

    Armando Dobra (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Noni Madueke (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Mario Mitaj (Albania U21).

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Adolf Selmani.

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Adolf Selmani.

    Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Curtis Jones.

    Noni Madueke (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Mario Mitaj (Albania U21).

    Foul by Folarin Balogun (England U21).

    Adolf Selmani (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Sergio Kalaj (Albania U21) is shown the yellow card.

    Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Sergio Kalaj (Albania U21).

    Substitution, Albania U21. Eljon Toci replaces Indrit Tuci because of an injury.

    Attempt saved. Folarin Balogun (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Garner.

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Sergio Kalaj.

    Attempt missed. Ben Johnson (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

    Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

    Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Armando Dobra (Albania U21).

    Offside, England U21. Noni Madueke tries a through ball, but Folarin Balogun is caught offside.

    Attempt missed. Curtis Jones (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.