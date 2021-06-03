70' Foul by James McClean (Republic of Ireland).

69' Cristian Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

68' Offside, Republic of Ireland. Daryl Horgan tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.

66' Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Daryl Horgan replaces Ronan Curtis.

66' Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Adam Idah replaces James Collins.

66' Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ronan Curtis.

65' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Marcio Vasconcelos.

64' James Collins (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

64' Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

61' Goal! Andorra 1, Republic of Ireland 2. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.

60' Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

60' Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).

60' Substitution, Andorra. Cristian Martínez replaces Ludo Clemente.

59' Substitution, Andorra. Aaron Sánchez replaces Cucu.

59' Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Troy Parrott.

58' Goal! Andorra 1, Republic of Ireland 1. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

56' Hand ball by James McClean (Republic of Ireland).

54' Corner, Andorra. Conceded by John Egan.

54' Attempt blocked. Cucu (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

53' Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).

53' Álex Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

52' Goal! Andorra 1, Republic of Ireland 0. Marc Vales (Andorra) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Álex Martínez with a cross following a set piece situation.

51' Foul by Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland).

51' Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

49' Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).

49' Iker Álvarez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

46' Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

46' Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).

Second Half begins Andorra 0, Republic of Ireland 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Andorra 0, Republic of Ireland 0.

45'+2' Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross following a corner.

45'+1' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Max Llovera.

45'+1' Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

45'+1' Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).

42' Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

42' Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).

42' Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

42' Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).

41' Foul by John Egan (Republic of Ireland).

41' Cucu (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Troy Parrott.

37' Attempt missed. James Collins (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Knight with a cross.

34' Attempt missed. Cucu (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iker Álvarez.

33' Attempt missed. Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

32' James McClean (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

32' Foul by Ludo Clemente (Andorra).

31' Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

31' Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).

30' Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).

29' Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).

29' Joan Cervós (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Joan Cervós.

24' Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24' Foul by Jordi Aláez (Andorra).

20' James Collins (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).

20' Foul by Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland).

20' Cucu (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Foul by Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland).

18' Ludo Clemente (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Ludo Clemente.

14' Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).

13' Attempt missed. Joan Cervós (Andorra) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

12' Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross following a set piece situation.

11' James Collins (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

11' Foul by Moises San Nicolás (Andorra).

8' Offside, Republic of Ireland. Conor Hourihane tries a through ball, but James Collins is caught offside.

7' Foul by Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland).

7' Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

4' Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Foul by Ludo Clemente (Andorra).

First Half begins.