Full Time

Andorra vs Republic of Ireland. International Match.

Estadi Nacional d'Andorra.

Andorra 1

  • M Valez (52nd minute)

Republic of Ireland 2

  • T Parrott (58th minute, 61st minute)

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James McClean (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Cristian Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

offside icon

Offside, Republic of Ireland. Daryl Horgan tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.

substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Daryl Horgan replaces Ronan Curtis.

substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Adam Idah replaces James Collins.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ronan Curtis.

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Marcio Vasconcelos.

free_kick_won icon

James Collins (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

goal icon

Goal! Andorra 1, Republic of Ireland 2. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.

free_kick_won icon

Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).

substitution icon

Substitution, Andorra. Cristian Martínez replaces Ludo Clemente.

substitution icon

Substitution, Andorra. Aaron Sánchez replaces Cucu.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Troy Parrott.

goal icon

Goal! Andorra 1, Republic of Ireland 1. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by James McClean (Republic of Ireland).

corner icon

Corner, Andorra. Conceded by John Egan.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Cucu (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Álex Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

goal icon

Goal! Andorra 1, Republic of Ireland 0. Marc Vales (Andorra) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Álex Martínez with a cross following a set piece situation.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Iker Álvarez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).

start icon

Second Half begins Andorra 0, Republic of Ireland 0.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Andorra 0, Republic of Ireland 0.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Max Llovera.

free_kick_won icon

Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).

free_kick_won icon

Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).

free_kick_won icon

Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by John Egan (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Cucu (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Troy Parrott.

miss icon

Attempt missed. James Collins (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Knight with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Cucu (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iker Álvarez.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

free_kick_won icon

James McClean (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ludo Clemente (Andorra).

free_kick_won icon

Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).

free_kick_won icon

Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Joan Cervós (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Joan Cervós.

free_kick_won icon

Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jordi Aláez (Andorra).

free_kick_won icon

James Collins (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Cucu (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Ludo Clemente (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Ludo Clemente.

free_kick_won icon

Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Joan Cervós (Andorra) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross following a set piece situation.

free_kick_won icon

James Collins (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Moises San Nicolás (Andorra).

offside icon

Offside, Republic of Ireland. Conor Hourihane tries a through ball, but James Collins is caught offside.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_won icon

Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ludo Clemente (Andorra).

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.