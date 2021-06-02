Andorra vs Republic of Ireland preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of the international friendly between Andorra vs Republic of Ireland on Thursday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5pm).
Team news
Sheffield United defender John Egan is back in contention for Republic of Ireland having missed the last camp in March with a toe injury.
Peterborough midfielder Sam Szmodics has been denied a senior debut against Andorra on Thursday evening by injury. The 25-year-old aggravated an existing shoulder problem in training and will not make the game.
Manager Stephen Kenny said: "Sam Szmodics hurt his shoulder, just a previous injury that he had. He just came down awkwardly on his shoulder. It's nothing serious, but it's an injury he had earlier in the season, so that will rule him out."
Asked if Szmodics would be able to play in Tuesday night's clash with Hungary, Kenny added: "No, I think he'll be ruled out."
Kenny will also be without Darren Randolph, Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly. West Ham goalkeeper Randolph has a hip injury and is replaced by Bournemouth's Mark Travers.
West Brom's Robinson and Brighton forward Connolly have withdrawn with achilles and foot injures.
But Swansea duo Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning have joined the squad after their Championship play-off final against Brentford, while Danny Mandriou is also available following Shamrock Rovers' League of Ireland fixture against Longford Town.
How to follow
Andorra vs Republic of Ireland will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4.55pm; kick-off 5pm.
Opta stats
- Republic of Ireland have won all four of their previous matches against Andorra - two World Cup qualifiers ahead of the 2002 World Cup and two European Championship qualifiers ahead of EURO 2012.
- This is the first meeting between Andorra and the Republic of Ireland since October 2011, with Ireland winning 2-0 with goals from Kevin Doyle and Aiden McGeady.
- Andorra have lost each of their last seven matches, scoring two goals while conceding 25 themselves, at an average of 3.6 per match.
- The Republic of Ireland are winless in their last 12 matches in all competitions (D6 L6), only enduring a longer winless run once previously - a 20-game run between May 1968 and October 1971.
- Andorra have won just one of their last 29 games in all competitions (D9 L19), a 1-0 home win over Moldova in October 2019.
- Republic of Ireland are winless across their last 10 matches that weren't played on home soil (D5 L5), winning only one of their last 17 such fixtures (D8 L8) - 1-0 vs Gibraltar in March 2019.
- Republic of Ireland are winless in their last five friendly matches which were held at neutral venues (D3 L2), drawing 1-1 in Hungary against Qatar in their most recent such match.