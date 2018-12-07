Arsenal vs Huddersfield preview: Gunners aim to extend unbeaten run

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in good form for Arsenal recently

Arsenal will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 21 matches when they host Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Having beaten north London rivals Tottenham last weekend, the Gunners kept the streak alive with a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in midweek.

"At the moment we have a good feeling after a good result, but we need to close with a victory on Saturday," said head coach Unai Emery.

"Defensively we are conceding a lot of goals in each match, but the balance at the moment is positive because our attacking players are creating a lot of chances and we are scoring a lot.

"That's good but we need to take a good balance in the attacking and defensive moments."

Arsenal will be without defender Rob Holding due to a knee injury that could result in a lengthy absence.

Huddersfield are just a point above the relegation zone and are looking to avoid a third defeat in a row.

"We have to fight with everything we have to keep the ball out of the net," said head coach David Wagner.

"This is the first thing you have to make 100 per cent right if you like to get something out of a game against a team like Arsenal away."

Team news

Holding is out for Arsenal and Aaron Ramsey (ankle) and Mesut Ozil (back) are doubts.

Granit Xhaka is available following suspension while defender Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) is nearing a return, with Thursday's Europa League tie with Qarabag most likely.

Nacho Monreal (hamstring), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) remain sidelined.

Philip Billing and Steve Mounie are suspended for Huddersfield and Abdelhamid Sabiri is out due to a broken collarbone.

Full-back Chris Lowe could return after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Opta stats

Arsenal won both Premier League meetings with Huddersfield Town last season (5-0 at home, 1-0 away) and are unbeaten in 10 games against them in all competitions (W8 D2).

Huddersfield have lost eight of their last nine top-flight matches against Arsenal (W1), failing to score in each defeat.

Arsenal are now 20 games unbeaten in all competitions (W15 D5 L0); their longest run without a defeat since November 2007 (28 unbeaten).

Huddersfield have collected just two points in their seven away Premier League matches against the 'big six' clubs (W0 D2 L5), scoring just twice in those seven games.

Since winning 3-0 away at Crystal Palace in their first ever Premier League match, Huddersfield have failed to win any of their subsequent four league visits to London (W0 D1 L3), scoring just once and conceding 10 goals.

Arsenal have lost just two of their last 19 Premier League home games (W13 D4 L2), with both of those defeats coming against Manchester City.

Arsenal have won 16 of their last 17 Premier League games at 3pm on a Saturday, including each of the last nine. The only exception in that run was a 0-0 draw vs Middlesbrough in October 2016.

Arsenal haven't led any of their 15 Premier League games at half-time this season (drawing 11, losing four), but they have scored the most second half goals in the competition (25).

Paul Merson's prediction

Will Mesut Ozil return for Arsenal this weekend? I don't see Unai Emery bringing him back in now as Arsenal will try to play in the same vein as they did against Tottenham and Manchester United.

Huddersfield were bang unlucky against Bournemouth and I also thought they were unlucky against Brighton with Steve Mounie's sending off. However, I don't see anything but an Arsenal win. They will have too much for David Wagner's side at the Emirates.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

