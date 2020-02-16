Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle: Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette score at Emirates

Arsenal produced a devastating second-half blitz to see off Newcastle 4-0 at the Emirates and arrest a run of four successive draws in the Premier League.

The Gunners spent the majority of the first half on the back foot but sprung to life after the break thanks to a brilliant Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang header and Nicolas Pepe's fourth league goal of the season in the space of three minutes.

Ciaran Clark spurned a glorious chance to half the deficit and Allan Saint-Maximin struck the post as Newcastle failed to get off the canvas after Arsenal's quick-fire double.

The Magpies were made to pay late on as Martin Dubravka spilled Mesut Ozil's late shot over the line and Alexandre Lacazette rifled in a fourth as the Gunners climbed to 10th - three points and two places ahead of Newcastle - with their first league win since New Year's Day.

How Arsenal restored that winning feeling

Image: Alexandre Lacazette completed Arsenal's 4-0 victory at the Emirates on Sunday

Mikel Arteta hoped Arsenal's winter break in Dubai would kick his players into gear after a run of four successive league draws but there was no indication of improvement as Newcastle dictated a first half of frustration for the Gunners.

Dani Ceballos' blushes were spared on 14 minutes when Bernd Leno produced a reaction save to prevent the Spaniard from scoring a calamitous own goal after he deflected Matthew Longstaff's volley from a corner with his head.

Team news Eddie Nketiah was handed his first start in the Premier League, Dani Ceballos started for the first time since November and Nicolas Pepe was recalled as Arsenal made three changes from the draw with Burnley.

Steve Bruce handed January signings Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro their first Newcastle starts, and Sean Longstaff was recalled in three changes following the goalless draw with Norwich.

The Newcastle chances kept on coming at a pace that would have concerned Arteta, the dangerous Saint-Maximin's cutback poked wide at the near post by Joelinton on the quarter-hour mark.

Bukayo Saka tried to ignite Arsenal's challenge with a curling effort that flashed inches wide of the angle of post and bar, but the error-strewn Arsenal performance continued up until the closing stages of the first half, where the Gunners looked to have finally settled into an attacking rhythm.

Image: Arsenal scored four second-half goals against Newcastle

Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah drew comfortable saves from Dubravka before Aubameyang saw a drive deflect agonisingly wide off Clark. And there was still time before the break for Pepe forced a fingertip save from the Newcastle goalkeeper with a dipping free-kick.

The Arsenal improvement turned into an onslaught after the restart. Nketiah spurned the Gunners' best chance of the game on 50 minutes, clipping the top of the crossbar after Pepe weaved into the Newcastle area and cut a great ball back.

Image: Alexandre Lacazette celebrates his goal against Newcastle

But the Arsenal frustration dissipated in an instant on 54 minutes when Pepe's floated cross was headed back across goal by captain Aubameyang to finally unlock the Newcastle defence.

One became two three minutes later, the trickery of Saka on the left bewildered Newcastle debutant Valentino Lazaro and his cutback was clinically dispatched by Pepe.

Newcastle should have reduced the arrears on 63 minutes, but Clark sliced a gilt-edged chance wide from six yards, and by the time Saint-Maximin struck the base of the post with a quarter of an hour remaining, it was clear it was not the Magpies' day.

And things turned sour late on for Steve Bruce's side as Dubravka's spilled Ozil's shot into his own net and Lacazette got in on the act to confirm a chastening trip to the capital for the Magpies.

What's next?

Arsenal

Everton Sunday 23rd February 4:00pm

Arsenal travel to Olympiakos for the first leg of their Europa League round-of-32 tie on Thursday at 8pm, before hosting Everton on Super Sunday at 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League. Newcastle, meanwhile, return to London next Saturday at 3pm to take on Crystal Palace.