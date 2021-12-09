Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Arsenal Women vs FC Barcelona Women. Women's Champions League Group C.

Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Women 0

    FC Barcelona Women 2

    • A Bonmati (22nd minute)
    • J Hermoso Fuentes (28th minute)

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    yellow_card icon

    Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead.

    goal icon

    Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Barcelona Femenino 2. Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö with a cross.

    offside icon

    Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Mariona tries a through ball, but Jenni Hermoso is caught offside.

    yellow_card icon

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

    goal icon

    Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Barcelona Femenino 1. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

    yellow_card icon

    Marta Torrejón (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marta Torrejón (Barcelona Femenino).

    free_kick_won icon

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mariona (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jenni Hermoso.

    free_kick_won icon

    Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lieke Martens.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andrea Pereira with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Nikita Parris.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marta Torrejón with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino).

    free_kick_won icon

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Jennifer Beattie.

    offside icon

    Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Lieke Martens tries a through ball, but Andrea Pereira is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.