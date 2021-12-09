32' Attempt saved. Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

30' Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

30' Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead.

28' Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Barcelona Femenino 2. Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö with a cross.

27' Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Mariona tries a through ball, but Jenni Hermoso is caught offside.

26' Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

26' Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

24' Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

24' Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

22' Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Barcelona Femenino 1. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

20' Marta Torrejón (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20' Foul by Marta Torrejón (Barcelona Femenino).

20' Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Attempt saved. Mariona (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jenni Hermoso.

17' Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17' Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

14' Attempt blocked. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lieke Martens.

14' Attempt blocked. Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

14' Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.

14' Attempt saved. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andrea Pereira with a cross.

13' Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Nikita Parris.

10' Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.

9' Attempt missed. Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marta Torrejón with a cross.

8' Foul by Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino).

8' Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Jennifer Beattie.

5' Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Lieke Martens tries a through ball, but Andrea Pereira is caught offside.

4' Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

4' Foul by Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women).

First Half begins.