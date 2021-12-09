Arsenal Women vs FC Barcelona Women. Women's Champions League Group C.
Emirates Stadium.
Attempt saved. Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Barcelona Femenino 2. Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö with a cross.
Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Barcelona Femenino 1. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Mariona (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jenni Hermoso.
Attempt blocked. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lieke Martens.
Attempt blocked. Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andrea Pereira with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marta Torrejón with a cross.
Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Lieke Martens tries a through ball, but Andrea Pereira is caught offside.