Arsenal Women 0-4 Barcelona: European champions ease to convincing win at Emirates

Barcelona put on a dominant display in a 4-0 Women's Champions League win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were beaten 4-1 by the European champions in their opening Group C fixture and struggled to improve on that performance, despite recording three successive victories in their subsequent matches in the pool.

Barcelona controlled possession and capitalised on Arsenal's defensive mistakes, with Aitana Bonmati striking the opener before Jennifer Hermoso doubled her side's lead in the 29th minute.

Fridolina Rolfo scored from outside the area for Barca's third in first-half stoppage time, before Hermoso added her second to cap off Barcelona's victory in the 75th minute.

Image: Noelle Maritz and Leila Ouahabi battle for the ball

The Catalan side had already qualified for the quarter-finals, with Arsenal needing a win to secure their place in the next round, although they can still do so if they avoid defeat against Hoffenheim in Germany next Wednesday.

Barcelona took a deserved lead in the 22nd minute. Jennifer Beattie tried to find an Arsenal colleague with a pass across her own goal, but the ball lacked power and direction and was quickly intercepted by Bonmati.

The midfielder had a lot to do but worked her way into a good position to be able to put the ball past Manuela Zinsberger in the Arsenal net.

Barcelona had a second six minutes later, when Hermoso guided Rolfo's cross past the home goalkeeper.

Image: Barcelona proved too strong for the Gunners

Hermoso was unmarked in the middle of the box when the ball came in and, despite Zinsberger managing to get a touch, the ball crept over the line and into the back of the net.

The visitors then added a third just before the break. After winning the ball back on the edge of the box, Rolfo fired home a right-footed effort from distance.

Barcelona finished the first half having enjoyed 74 per cent of possession and, just as Arsenal looked to be containing the visitors' threat in the second, the defending champions struck again.

Zinsberger had just made a double save to deny Caroline Graham Hansen and then Hermoso, but she was unable to keep out the latter after Arsenal failed to deal with a low cross, as Barca wrapped up a comfortable victory.

Eidevall: Lots to consider after Barca defeat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal women head coach Jonas Eidevall admits there is much to consider following his side's 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League.

Arsenal women head coach Jonas Eidevall: "Of course, the defeat is down to many things including the team selection. One thing we must have is a defensive structure with regards to the roles and responsibilities that need to be performed. Another one is in the offense, to try to get more possession and to play out under high pressure.

"We need to think about the qualities we have in the squad and work out whether it's best to use them from the start of games or towards the end. Obviously, it's hard to argue when you lose 4-0 that you made the right choices but the idea was very clear. The players worked very hard to try to execute it."

Analysis: Bad week for Arsenal

Image: Mana Iwabuchi and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati shake hands

Rachel Yankey told Sky Sports:

"Arsenal are likely to go through because they have Hoffenheim next but it's been a really disappointing week for them when you consider they also lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea. You can lose any cup final but it was the manner of that defeat which will have hurt them the most.

"Tonight, they were at the Emirates with a good crowd there. Yes, they were playing against the Champions League winners from last season, but you could just see the gulf in quality. Everything Barcelona did was crisp and they scored some fantastic team goals.

"Arsenal just couldn't match it. Second half they tried - they put a bit more grit and energy into the team but Barcelona were just so good."

What's next?

Arsenal Women host Leicester in the Women's Super League on Sunday live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 6.45pm.