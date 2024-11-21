Arsenal 1-0 Juventus: Lina Hurtig snatches late win as Gunners secure Women's Champions League qualification

Arsenal snatched a late 1-0 win over an unlucky Juventus to secure safe passage to the Women's Champions League knockout phases, and end Juve's chances of progression.

The result also guarantees that all three English sides - including Chelsea and Manchester City - will feature in the quarter-finals of this year's competition.

But this was far from routine for Arsenal. Just a week ago, the Gunners were 4-0 victors over their Italian counterparts, vastly superior at both ends of the pitch, but everything in the reverse fixture felt laboured and strained.

Caitlin Foord was denied from point-blank range by a sublime save from Pauline Peyraud-Magnin - formerly of Arsenal - but precious little else worked, prompting the introduction of Stina Blackstenius, Beth Mead and Lina Hurtig to force better openings.

Image: Lina Hurtig celebrates her 89th-minute winner

The latter immediately jumped at a pair of headed chances to break the deadlock, only to plant both carelessly wide.

Solace arrived in the 89th minute, though, when Blackstenius' cross escaped Martina Lenzini and landed neatly at the feet of Hurtig - who joined Arsenal from Juve in 2022 - and she tapped home.

The winner, much like the performance, was scrappy but does guarantee Arsenal are assured of one of the two qualifying spots, progressing from Group C alongside Bayern Munich with two games to spare.

Slegers pleased with impact of subs

Arsenal interim head coach Renee Slegers speaking to UEFA:

"I'm super happy with the result. We've had a very intense block of games both in the WSL and Champions League - this was the last one of the block and I'm very happy with the results."

Speaking about the impact of subs, who have scored three of Arsenal's last five goals in this competition and four of their last eight overall, Slegers added: "We have a squad with a lot of depth. We know we have starters and we know we have finishers, and it's been clear to see in a lot of games that the players coming on - the finishers - have decided the game."

Arsenal will not be in action until December 8 as they now depart for the international break. Their first game back will be against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.