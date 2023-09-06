Arsenal Women 3-0 Linkoping: Gunners start Women's Champions League qualification campaign with victory

Arsenal's Women's Champions League qualifying campaign got off to a winning start as Jonas Eidevall's side secured a 3-0 victory against Linkoping in Sweden.

Second-half goals from Caitlin Foord (53), Lina Hurtig (81) and Stina Blackstenius (90) made it a winning start to the season for the Gunners, who will now face France's Paris FC or Ukraine's Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih on Saturday for the chance to reach the second round of qualifying - the round before the group stage.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Alessia Russo, Amanda Ilestedt and Cloe Lacasse were all handed their Arsenal debuts in Sweden.

After a tight first half, which saw Kim Little's early penalty saved, all of the goals came in the second half with Foord and Hurtig finding the back of the net with headers before Blackstenius rounded off what was eventually a comfortable evening for the Gunners.

Arsenal team news: Russo debut | Mead on bench Jonas Eidevall included new signings Alessia Russo, Amanda Ilestedt and Cloe Lacasse in the starting XI to face Linkoping.



After nine months away, Beth Mead made a long-awaited return to the matchday squad with Eidevall naming her on the bench for the Gunners.

Arsenal will now prepare for Saturday's final, which will also be in Linkopings. Paris FC and Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih play in the other semi-final of Arsenal's section at 8pm on Wednesday.

What's next for Arsenal in the Champions League?

The Gunners will face the winners of Paris FC vs Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih on Saturday September 9, again in Linköping.

When does the WSL season start? The 2023/24 Women's Super League season starts on October 1, with Arsenal, who finished third last season, starting their campaign against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.

How Champions League qualifying works...

Round one of Champions League qualifying consists of two knockout games. As previously mentioned, Arsenal will now take on the winner of Paris FC vs FC Kryvbas on Saturday September 9 for a place in the second round of qualifying.

In round two, the Gunners will only face one team. They will play a home and away leg as they bid to reach the Champions League group stages.

Wolfsburg, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Sparta Praha, BK Häcken and Manchester United all enter the competition at this stage.

The round-two knockout matches take place in October and will decide which 12 teams will join automatic qualifiers Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea in the group stages in November.

