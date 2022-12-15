49' Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

45' Substitution, Arsenal Women. Rafaelle replaces Vivianne Miedema because of an injury.

Second Half begins Arsenal Women 0, Lyon Féminines 1.

45' Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Amandine Henry replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.

45'+8' First Half ends, Arsenal Women 0, Lyon Féminines 1.

45'+1' Own Goal by Frida Maanum, Arsenal Women. Arsenal Women 0, Lyon Féminines 1.

45' Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

45' Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Frida Maanum.

45' Attempt blocked. Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

45' Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

44' Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Perle Morroni with a cross.

43' Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

43' Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

43' Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

42' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Damaris Egurrola.

36' Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

36' Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines).

33' Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Foul by Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines).

23' Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

23' Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross following a corner.

22' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Damaris Egurrola.

21' Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines).

20' Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines).

18' Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

18' Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.

15' Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

15' Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

13' Attempt saved. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.

9' Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Stephanie-Elise Catley.

6' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Damaris Egurrola.

5' Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Perle Morroni (Lyon Féminines).

First Half begins.