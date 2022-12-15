 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time

Arsenal Women vs Olympiques Lyon Women. Women's Champions League Group C.

Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Women 0

    Olympiques Lyon Women 1

    • F Maanum (46th minute own goal)

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Rafaelle replaces Vivianne Miedema because of an injury.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Arsenal Women 0, Lyon Féminines 1.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Amandine Henry replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Arsenal Women 0, Lyon Féminines 1.

    own_goal icon

    Own Goal by Frida Maanum, Arsenal Women. Arsenal Women 0, Lyon Féminines 1.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Frida Maanum.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Perle Morroni with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Damaris Egurrola.

    free_kick_won icon

    Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines).

    free_kick_won icon

    Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Damaris Egurrola.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.

    corner icon

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Stephanie-Elise Catley.

    corner icon

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Damaris Egurrola.

    free_kick_won icon

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Perle Morroni (Lyon Féminines).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.