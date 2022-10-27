45'+6' First Half ends, Arsenal Women 2, Zürich Women 0.

45'+5' Attempt saved. Nadine Riesen (Zürich Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kim Dubs.

45'+3' Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

45'+3' Naomi Mégroz (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+1' Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Zürich Women 0. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.

45' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Naomi Mégroz.

42' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Nadine Riesen.

41' Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.

38' Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Zürich Women 0. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross.

36' Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

36' Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

36' Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).

33' Attempt blocked. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

32' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Julia Stierli.

30' Offside, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.

28' Attempt saved. Kim Dubs (Zürich Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktoria Pinther with a cross.

27' Attempt missed. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.

25' Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25' Foul by Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women).

23' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Nadine Riesen.

22' Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

22' Foul by Eleni Markou (Zürich Women).

22' Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

22' Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).

16' Foul by Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women).

16' Lourdes Romero (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15' Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).

11' Foul by Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women).

11' Fabienne Humm (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Foul by Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women).

7' Fabienne Humm (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women).

5' Eleni Markou (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Attempt saved. Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross.

3' Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

3' Foul by Naomi Mégroz (Zürich Women).

First Half begins.