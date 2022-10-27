 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Arsenal Women vs Zürich Women. Women's Champions League Group C.

Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Women 2

  • J Nobbs (38th minute)
  • L Hurtig (46th minute)

Zürich Women 0

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Arsenal Women 2, Zürich Women 0.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Nadine Riesen (Zürich Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kim Dubs.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Naomi Mégroz (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Zürich Women 0. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.

    corner icon

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Naomi Mégroz.

    corner icon

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Nadine Riesen.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.

    goal icon

    Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Zürich Women 0. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross.

    yellow_card icon

    Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Julia Stierli.

    offside icon

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Kim Dubs (Zürich Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktoria Pinther with a cross.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.

    free_kick_won icon

    Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women).

    corner icon

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Nadine Riesen.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Eleni Markou (Zürich Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lourdes Romero (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Fabienne Humm (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Fabienne Humm (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Eleni Markou (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross.

    free_kick_won icon

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Naomi Mégroz (Zürich Women).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.