Arsenal Women vs Zürich Women. Women's Champions League Group C.

Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Women 3

  • J Nobbs (38th minute)
  • L Hurtig (46th minute, 78th minute)

Zürich Women 1

  • S Piubel (76th minute)

Arsenal Women 3-1 Zurich Women: Gunners continue winning Women's Champions League start

Match report as Lina Hurtig scores twice for Arsenal; Jordan Nobbs opens the scoring at the Emirates Stadium; Seraina Piubel netted the reply for Zurich; The Gunners are top of Group C after winning their opening two group games

Thursday 27 October 2022 22:39, UK

Jordan Nobbs was on target in Arsenal&#39;s Champions League win over FC Zurich
Image: Jordan Nobbs was on target in Arsenal's Champions League win over FC Zurich

Arsenal continued their perfect start to their Women's Champions League group campaign as they beat Zurich 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

After beating Lyon 5-1 in their opening Group C game, they again showed their class thanks to a superb opener from Jordan Nobbs and Lina Hurtig's double.

Jonas Eidevall's side dominated the opening period and took the lead in the 38th minute in style as Nobbs produced a brilliant first-time finish to convert Steph Catley's cross via the bar.

A second followed on the brink of half-time as Manu Iwabuchi won the ball back in the penalty area and then sent in an inviting cross which Hurtig flicked in with her head with Zurich goalkeeper Lourdes Romero stranded.

Zurich threatened an unlikely comeback as they scored in the 76th minute when Seraina Piubel lashed home after controlling the ball on her chest.

But the Gunners' peril was short-lived as Hurtig restored the two-goal cushion three minutes later when she tapped home the rebound after Romero had spilled Stina Blackstenius' shot.

