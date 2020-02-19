90'+3' Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Jaume Doménech.

90'+2' Substitution, Atalanta. Adrien Tameze replaces Mario Pasalic.

90'+1' Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Wass with a cross.

87' Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

87' Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia).

87' Offside, Valencia. Daniel Parejo tries a through ball, but José Gayà is caught offside.

86' Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).

86' Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

85' Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta).

85' José Gayà (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

85' Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a set piece situation.

85' Ferran Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

85' Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

84' Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Duván Zapata.

83' Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).

83' Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

81' Substitution, Atalanta. Ruslan Malinovskiy replaces Alejandro Gómez.

80' Attempt missed. José Gayà (Valencia) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Wass with a cross.

79' Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

79' Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).

79' Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

79' Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

76' Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

76' Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).

76' Ferran Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

75' Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).

75' Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

75' Substitution, Atalanta. Duván Zapata replaces Mattia Caldara.

74' Marten de Roon (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

74' Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

73' Substitution, Valencia. Kevin Gameiro replaces Maxi Gómez.

72' José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

72' Foul by Eliaquim Mangala (Valencia).

71' Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Pierluigi Gollini.

71' Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Gayà.

71' Attempt blocked. José Gayà (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxi Gómez with a headed pass.

70' Corner, Valencia. Conceded by José Luis Palomino.

70' Attempt saved. Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxi Gómez.

66' Goal! Atalanta 4, Valencia 1. Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

66' Hand ball by Josip Ilicic (Atalanta).

65' Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

64' Substitution, Valencia. Denis Cheryshev replaces Gonçalo Guedes.

62' Goal! Atalanta 4, Valencia 0. Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.

61' Attempt saved. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

59' Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a set piece situation.

58' Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).

58' Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

57' Goal! Atalanta 3, Valencia 0. Remo Freuler (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

53' Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Hans Hateboer.

51' Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Valencia) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a cross.

50' Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.

48' Attempt blocked. Remo Freuler (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.

47' Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

46' Hand ball by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).

Second Half begins Atalanta 2, Valencia 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Atalanta 2, Valencia 0.

42' Goal! Atalanta 2, Valencia 0. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.

40' Offside, Atalanta. Josip Ilicic tries a through ball, but Alejandro Gómez is caught offside.

38' Ferran Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

38' Foul by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).

37' Attempt missed. Marten de Roon (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

35' Attempt missed. Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by José Gayà.

33' Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).

33' Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Attempt blocked. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.

32' Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).

32' Mattia Caldara (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

31' Corner, Valencia. Conceded by José Luis Palomino.

31' Attempt missed. José Gayà (Valencia) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

30' Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

30' Ferran Torres (Valencia) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Carlos Soler following a set piece situation.

30' Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

30' Foul by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).

28' Foul by Mattia Caldara (Atalanta).

28' Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).

23' Foul by Mattia Caldara (Atalanta).

23' Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Offside, Valencia. Ferran Torres tries a through ball, but Maxi Gómez is caught offside.

21' Attempt missed. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Ilicic following a fast break.

19' Attempt blocked. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross.

19' Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

19' Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

16' Goal! Atalanta 1, Valencia 0. Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross.

13' Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).

13' Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

10' Foul by Josip Ilicic (Atalanta).

10' José Gayà (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Attempt missed. Mattia Caldara (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by José Luis Palomino with a cross following a corner.

8' Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Jaume Doménech.

8' Attempt saved. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a through ball.

6' Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).

6' Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5' Attempt missed. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josip Ilicic from a direct free kick.

4' Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

4' Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).

3' José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

3' Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).

2' Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia).

1' Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).

First Half begins.