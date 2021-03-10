Atletico Madrid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Luis Suarez pulls Diego Simeone's side six points clear in title race

Luis Suarez's penalty sealed La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid a 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

In-form Athletic went ahead in the 21st minute with a scuffed effort from Iker Muniain which flew into the net to deceive keeper Jan Oblak.

Atletico suffered a lot in the first half but pulled level with a deflected header from Marcos Llorente which enraged the visitors as the goal came in the second minute of added time when only one minute was supposed to be played.

The hosts kicked on after the interval and top scorer Luis Suarez drew a foul from Unai Nunez to win a penalty and dusted himself down to confidently dispatch his spot-kick and claim an 18th league goal this season.

Suarez was then left frustrated as he was taken off in a series of defensive substitutions from coach Diego Simeone, who also removed record signing Joao Felix and winger Thomas Lemar in favour of midfielders Lucas Torreira and Saul Niguez before sending on Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Athletic defender Nunez could have snatched an equaliser in added time but headed straight into the arms of Oblak and Atletico saw out the victory to move on to 62 points from 26 games.