FT

Atlético de Madrid Femenino (3) 2

Manchester City Women (2) 1

Atletico Madrid Women 2-1 Man City Women (agg: 3-2): City out of Champions League

City knocked out of Europe by Spanish side for second successive season

Last Updated: 30/10/19 9:09pm

Ellen White reacts as Manchester City lose to Atletico Madrid
Manchester City saw their Women's Champions League hopes ended by a 2-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

The first leg had finished in a 1-1 draw, leaving City needing an away goal at the Wanda Sports Centre to stand any chance of progression to the quarter-finals.

England forward Ellen White, making her first start since a knee problem in pre-season, dragged an early chance wide following a corner, with teenager Lauren Hemp then sending an effort off target.

Spanish champions Atletico - who also knocked City out of Europe last season - went close with a header from Ludmila Da Silva before a free kick from midfielder Virginia Torrecilla was wide.

The hosts eventually broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time when City captain Steph Houghton diverted an effort from Brazilian Da Silva into the net.

City made a strong start to the second half, with a last-ditch challenge preventing White from getting a shot away when in a good position.

The England forward was denied again on the hour by a smart save from Dutch goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal, before she was replaced by Janine Beckie.

Atletico, though, soon regrouped, with defender Carmen Menayo putting the ball wide from a corner.

Charlyn Corral saw her shot blocked by goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck before captain Angela Sosa added a second Atletico goal in the 68th minute, knocking the ball in after the City stopper had made a fine initial save.

Beckie saw a shot come back off the woodwork before, with two minutes left, City grabbed a late consolation when substitute Pauline Bremer swept in from six yards.

