Barcelona 2-2 Atletico Madrid commentary

BARCELONA 2-2 ATLETICOFT: It's all over. Barcelona hand further advantage to Real Madrid in the title race, who now lead by a point but with a game in hand. This was a compelling watch. Diego Costa put though his own net from a Messi corner and then the former Chelsea striker missed a penalty. His blushes were spared though as VAR ordered a retake for Ter Stegen being off his line. Saul took up the responsibility and found the net. After the break, Messi netted his 700th career goal with a panenka penalty but a third penalty was awarded which Saul scored to make it 2-2.