Barcelona vs Real Madrid. Spanish Copa del Rey Final.

Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja.

Barcelona 3

  • Pedri (28th minute)
  • F Torres (84th minute)
  • J Koundé (116th minute)

Real Madrid 2

  • K Mbappe (70th minute)
  • A Tchouameni (77th minute)
  • A Rüdiger (sent off 123rd minute)
  • L Vazquez (sent off 124th minute)

Match ends, Barcelona 3, Real Madrid 2.
red_card icon

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the red card.
second_extra_time_end icon

Second Half Extra Time ends, Barcelona 3, Real Madrid 2.
red_card icon

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) is shown the red card.
free_kick_won icon

Eric García (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Pau Víctor (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
offside icon

Offside, Real Madrid. Endrick is caught offside.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fermín López (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Arda Güler (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
offside icon

Offside, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz is caught offside.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
goal icon

Goal! Barcelona 3, Real Madrid 2. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
substitution icon

Substitution, Barcelona. Pau Víctor replaces Ferran Torres.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Endrick (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arda Güler.
substitution icon

Substitution, Real Madrid. Endrick replaces Antonio Rüdiger.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Eric García (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
yellow_card icon

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Fermín López (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
offside icon

Offside, Barcelona. Ferran Torres is caught offside.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half Extra Time begins Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 2.
first_extra_time_end icon

First Half Extra Time ends, Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 2.
corner icon

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ronald Araujo.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raphinha.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
substitution icon

Substitution, Barcelona. Eric García replaces Pedri.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half Extra Time begins Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 2.
second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 2.
yellow_card icon

Raphinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
free_kick_lost icon

Raphinha (Barcelona) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fermín López (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Arda Güler (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
yellow_card icon

Fermín López (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fermín López (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Arda Güler (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.
yellow_card icon

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
substitution icon

Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Vinícius Júnior because of an injury.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jules Koundé (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
substitution icon

Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araujo replaces Gerard Martín.
substitution icon

Substitution, Barcelona. Gavi replaces Frenkie de Jong.
goal icon

Goal! Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 2. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lamine Yamal following a fast break.
corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pedri.
offside icon

Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).
goal icon

Goal! Barcelona 1, Real Madrid 2. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arda Güler with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Pedri.
corner icon

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Iñigo Martínez.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
corner icon

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Pau Cubarsí.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
goal icon

Goal! Barcelona 1, Real Madrid 1. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
yellow_card icon

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_won icon

Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Arda Güler (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
substitution icon

Substitution, Barcelona. Fermín López replaces Dani Olmo.
offside icon

Offside, Real Madrid. Arda Güler is caught offside.
corner icon

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Iñigo Martínez.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arda Güler.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
substitution icon

Substitution, Real Madrid. Arda Güler replaces Dani Ceballos.
substitution icon

Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Lucas Vázquez.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
offside icon

Offside, Barcelona. Raphinha is caught offside.
corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Federico Valverde.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Dani Olmo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
free_kick_won icon

Dani Olmo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.

Second Half begins Barcelona 1, Real Madrid 0.
substitution icon

Substitution, Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappé replaces Rodrygo.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Barcelona 1, Real Madrid 0.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
free_kick_won icon

Dani Olmo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Raúl Asencio (Real Madrid).
free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
offside icon

Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
corner icon

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jules Koundé.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
free_kick_won icon

Dani Olmo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).
yellow_card icon

Gerard Martín (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Gerard Martín (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
offside icon

Offside, Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham is caught offside.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Iñigo Martínez (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
yellow_card icon

Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Dani Olmo (Barcelona).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
goal icon

Goal! Barcelona 1, Real Madrid 0. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lamine Yamal following a fast break.
free_kick_won icon

Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iñigo Martínez.
free_kick_won icon

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Fran García (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dani Olmo (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha.
free_kick_won icon

Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedri.
free_kick_won icon

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fran García.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
substitution icon

Substitution, Real Madrid. Fran García replaces Ferland Mendy because of an injury.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dani Olmo (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
offside icon

Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Dani Olmo with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.