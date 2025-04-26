Barcelona vs Real Madrid. Spanish Copa del Rey Final.
Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja.
Barcelona 3
- Pedri (28th minute)
- F Torres (84th minute)
- J Koundé (116th minute)
Real Madrid 2
- K Mbappe (70th minute)
- A Tchouameni (77th minute)
- A Rüdiger (sent off 123rd minute)
- L Vazquez (sent off 124th minute)
Goal! Barcelona 3, Real Madrid 2. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Endrick (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arda Güler.
Attempt missed. Eric García (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Fermín López (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raphinha.
Attempt missed. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal! Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 2. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lamine Yamal following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pedri.
Goal! Barcelona 1, Real Madrid 2. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arda Güler with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Goal! Barcelona 1, Real Madrid 1. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arda Güler.
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Attempt blocked. Dani Olmo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.
Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Goal! Barcelona 1, Real Madrid 0. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lamine Yamal following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iñigo Martínez.
Attempt blocked. Fran García (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt saved. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha.
Attempt missed. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedri.
Attempt missed. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Dani Olmo with a cross following a corner.