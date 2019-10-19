Barnsley 1-1 Swansea: Managerless Tykes earn point at Oakwell

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Swansea Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Swansea

Barnsley began life after Daniel Stendel by earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Swansea at Oakwell in the Sky Bet Championship.

Stendel paid the price for a 10-game winless run which culminated in a 5-1 defeat at Preston prior to the international break.

Adam Murray took over as caretaker boss and it seemed the Tykes were heading for a fifth loss in six games when Andre Ayew put Swansea ahead in the 67th minute.

But Alex Mowatt levelled just three minutes later although the point was not enough to prevent Barnsley from slipping to the bottom following Stoke's win over Fulham.

Andre Ayew of Swansea City challenges Toby Sibbick of Barnsley

The home side made an inspired start to the game and created the first big chance when Dimitri Cavare's long throw fell to Cauley Woodrow, whose faint flick goalwards was well stopped by Freddie Woodman.

Woodrow threatened again, this time latching onto a loose ball before darting inside and releasing a strong effort which was parried into Cameron McGeehan's path, but his follow-up was fired wildly over the bar.

Despite Barnsley's impressive start, Swansea still looked to play their style of possession football.

Ayew came close as he raced through on goal, firing a low left-footed effort which Brad Collins comfortably stopped.

Barnsley continued looking for a deserved opener before the break but McGeehan could not keep his headed effort down from Conor Chaplin's deep cross.

Ayew came close again shortly after half-time. Jake Bidwell's cross eventually fell to the striker who, at full-stretch, saw his shot saved.

McGeehan should have scored when Chaplin's dinked cross found him just outside the six-yard box, but his shot sailed over.

Sam Surridge was making his first start of the season and found himself through on goal after Matt Grimes' delicate pass but his side-footed effort was stopped by Collins' outstretched foot

Swansea were playing themselves into the game and Tom Carroll's outside-of-the-boot pass released Ayew, whose cross found Bersant Celina at the far post and he was denied by Collins again.

But the visitors broke the deadlock in the 67th minute. Celina's strike was palmed up in the air by Collins but Ayew's rebound header marginally crossed the line to give the Swans the lead.

Barnsley replied straight away when Chaplin weaved his way down the line before cutting back to Mowatt, who slotted home to equalise.

Woodrow nearly struck a stunning late winning goal, firing a long-range effort which brushed the top of the crossbar.