Barnsley 0-2 Swansea: Jamal Lowe on target again as Swans keep pressure on Norwich

Swansea maintained the pressure on Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich as they battled to a 2-0 win over Barnsley at Oakwell.

Defender Ben Cabango gave the visitors the lead against the run of play in the closing seconds of a first half devoid of clear-cut chances until then (45+1).

In-form forward Jamal Lowe then took advantage of a breakdown in communication in the Barnsley defence to add his seventh goal in as many games and double the visitors' lead (55).

The victory keeps Steve Cooper's side second, four points off top spot, while Barnsley sit 10th, six points outside the play-off spots.

How Swansea came out on top at Oakwell

A strike from Lowe and an unfortunate own goal from Victor Adeboyejo had given Swansea victory in the reverse fixture six days before Christmas and Barnsley quickly imposed themselves as they looked to avenge that result.

Image: Jamal Lowe scored Swansea's second goal at Barnsley

On a pitch that had been battered by the elements in recent weeks, the Tykes' high press restricted Swansea and forced them to go long, yet goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was left largely untested as the hosts stuttered in the final third.

Right on the stroke of half-time, however, there was a breakthrough for the Swans. Connor Roberts' long throw had threatened to cause panic in the area already; this time Cabango leapt highest to meet it and loop a header into the far corner of the net.

It was just 10 minutes into the second half that Swansea had a second - and it was a gift. Lowe appeared to have strayed offside as Matt Grimes headed the ball forward, yet the linesman's flag stayed down, allowing him to take advantage of a mix-up between Michal Helik and Mads Andersen to roll home.

There were precious few openings throughout the remainder of the half, but Barnsley's luck was summed up when Callum Brittain was denied what would have been a goal-of-the-season contender when his piledriver was pushed over the bar by Woodman.

Man of the match - Jamal Lowe

Sky Sports' Lee Hendrie...

"It was a scrappy game but he worked so hard in the second half. He didn't have a lot of the ball in the first but he was clinical and proved to be the difference."

What the managers said...

3:26 Valérien Ismaël speaks to Sky Sports following Barnsley's 2-0 defeat to Swansea.

Barnsley's Valerien Ismael: "All the time it's the same story with us against the top teams. I think the first half was very strong; we created a lot of situations and were in the game. We conceded a goal just before half-time which was, for sure, a pity for us but we knew we could stay in the game.

"We came out in the second half and the second goal was simply stupid. The guys have to learn now quickly if the purpose is to make the next step in the Championship, we have to avoid these stupid mistakes."

4:15 Steve Cooper speaks to Sky Sports following their 2-0 win over Barnsley.

Swansea's Steve Cooper: "I don't know what it looked like on the cameras but the conditions were really tough. The pitch was difficult, it was windy and it was whatever it took tonight. Barnsley want to get you playing in your own half and wear you down but we didn't fall for that and, if anything, we did the opposite.

"Winning 2-0 away from home is always a good result. Did it look a bit different tonight? Yes, but it had to. I think this season is about adapting, so I'm really happy with what I saw tonight."

What's next?

Both sides are back in action on Tuesday January 19. Swansea travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn at 7pm, while Barnsley face Watford at Vicarage Road at 7.45pm.