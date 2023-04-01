79' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Emre Can.

72' Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Borussia Dortmund 1. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

72' Penalty Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham draws a foul in the penalty area.

72' Penalty conceded by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.

71' Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross.

69' Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Thomas Müller.

69' Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sadio Mané replaces Eric Choupo-Moting.

68' Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.

67' Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.

65' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marius Wolf.

64' Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

64' Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

64' Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

63' Attempt saved. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.

61' Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

61' Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Marco Reus.

61' Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Sébastien Haller.

60' Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Eric Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

59' Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

59' Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

58' Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Eric Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

57' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marius Wolf.

56' Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.

50' Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Borussia Dortmund 0. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

50' Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross.

48' Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

48' Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

46' Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

46' Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half begins FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 0.

45' Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen replaces Julian Brandt.

45' Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan replaces Julian Ryerson.

45'+3' First Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 0.

45'+1' Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+1' Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

45' Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

45' Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

44' Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels replaces Nico Schlotterbeck because of an injury.

44' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

43' Delay in match because of an injury Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund).

41' Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Choupo-Moting.

39' Attempt saved. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

39' Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus with a cross.

38' Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

34' Attempt missed. Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro with a headed pass.

29' Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

23' Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

23' Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

22' Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.

20' Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

19' Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).

18' Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt following a corner.

18' Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

17' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck.

17' Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

17' Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

16' Foul by Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund).

16' Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

15' Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

13' Own Goal by Gregor Kobel, Borussia Dortmund. FC Bayern München 1, Borussia Dortmund 0.

12' Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12' Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).

12' Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

10' Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

7' Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marius Wolf.

5' Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

5' Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5' Foul by Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

4' Foul by Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund).

4' Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

1' Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

First Half begins.