Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund. German Bundesliga.
Allianz Arena.
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Borussia Dortmund 1. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Attempt saved. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Eric Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Eric Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Borussia Dortmund 0. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Choupo-Moting.
Attempt saved. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus with a cross.
Attempt missed. Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt following a corner.
Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marius Wolf.