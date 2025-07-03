Belgium Women vs Italy Women. Women's European Championships Group B.
Stade de Tourbillon.
Belgium Women 0
Italy Women 1
- A Caruso (44th minute)
Attempt saved. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Laura Giuliani (Italy). Assisted by Mariam Toloba.
Attempt missed. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Belgium Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Laura Deloose.
Goal! Belgium Women 0, Italy 1. Arianna Caruso (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lucia Di Guglielmo.
Attempt missed. Jill Janssens (Belgium Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Deloose with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Hannah Eurlings (Belgium Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Laura Giuliani (Italy). Assisted by Tessa Wullaert with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Sofia Cantore (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Lisa Lichtfus (Belgium Women).
Attempt blocked. Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuela Giugliano.
Attempt missed. Emma Severini (Italy) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Martina Lenzini with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Mariam Toloba (Belgium Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hannah Eurlings.
Attempt saved. Arianna Caruso (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner by Lisa Lichtfus (Belgium Women). Assisted by Manuela Giugliano.
Attempt blocked. Arianna Caruso (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Manuela Giugliano (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arianna Caruso.
Attempt blocked. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.
Attempt saved. Cecilia Salvai (Italy) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Lisa Lichtfus (Belgium Women). Assisted by Lisa Boattin with a cross.
Attempt missed. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jill Janssens.