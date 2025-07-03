 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Belgium Women vs Italy Women. Women's European Championships Group B.

Stade de Tourbillon.

Belgium Women 0

    Italy Women 1

    • A Caruso (44th minute)

    Latest Women's European Championships Odds
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Laura Giuliani (Italy). Assisted by Mariam Toloba.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Italy. Giada Greggi replaces Manuela Giugliano.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Italy. Elisabetta Oliviero replaces Lucia Di Guglielmo.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jarne Teulings (Belgium Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Elena Linari (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    yellow_card icon

    Sofia Cantore (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Hannah Eurlings (Belgium Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sofia Cantore (Italy).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sari Kees (Belgium Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Martina Lenzini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner,Belgium Women. Conceded by Martina Lenzini.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hannah Eurlings (Belgium Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Hannah Eurlings (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy).

    Second Half begins Belgium Women 0, Italy 1.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Belgium Women 0, Italy 1.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Belgium Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Laura Deloose.
    comment icon

    Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
    goal icon

    Goal! Belgium Women 0, Italy 1. Arianna Caruso (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lucia Di Guglielmo.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jill Janssens (Belgium Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet following a fast break.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Cristiana Girelli (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Deloose with a through ball.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Belgium Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Manuela Giugliano (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Hannah Eurlings (Belgium Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Laura Giuliani (Italy). Assisted by Tessa Wullaert with a through ball.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Sofia Cantore (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Lisa Lichtfus (Belgium Women).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuela Giugliano.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Jarne Teulings (Belgium Women).
    yellow_card icon

    Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Laura Deloose (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Elena Linari (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Emma Severini (Italy) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Martina Lenzini with a cross.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
    corner icon

    Corner,Belgium Women. Conceded by Elena Linari.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Mariam Toloba (Belgium Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hannah Eurlings.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Emma Severini (Italy).
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match (Belgium Women).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Arianna Caruso (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner by Lisa Lichtfus (Belgium Women). Assisted by Manuela Giugliano.
    free_kick_won icon

    Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Elena Linari (Italy).
    corner icon

    Corner,Italy. Conceded by Sari Kees.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Arianna Caruso (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
    yellow_card icon

    Martina Lenzini (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Hannah Eurlings (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Martina Lenzini (Italy).
    free_kick_won icon

    Janice Cayman (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Manuela Giugliano (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arianna Caruso.
    corner icon

    Corner,Belgium Women. Conceded by Cecilia Salvai.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Cecilia Salvai (Italy) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Lisa Lichtfus (Belgium Women). Assisted by Lisa Boattin with a cross.
    free_kick_won icon

    Emma Severini (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jarne Teulings (Belgium Women).
    corner icon

    Corner,Italy. Conceded by Laura Deloose.
    corner icon

    Corner,Belgium Women. Conceded by Laura Giuliani.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jill Janssens.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.