87' Antony (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

85' Substitution, Benfica. Paulo Bernardo replaces Adel Taarabt because of an injury.

85' Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

85' Foul by Rafa (Benfica).

84' Attempt saved. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.

81' Foul by Sébastien Haller (Ajax).

81' Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

80' Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.

79' Foul by Antony (Ajax).

79' Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

79' Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).

79' Adel Taarabt (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

78' Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

78' Foul by Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica).

77' Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a corner.

76' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Jurriën Timber.

74' Substitution, Ajax. Davy Klaassen replaces Ryan Gravenberch.

73' Substitution, Ajax. Nicolás Tagliafico replaces Daley Blind.

73' Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

72' Goal! Benfica 2, Ajax 2. Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) header from very close range to the top right corner following a fast break.

72' Attempt saved. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rafa.

70' Sébastien Haller (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

70' Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).

70' Attempt blocked. Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.

69' Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rafa.

68' Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).

68' Adel Taarabt (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

67' Hand ball by Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica).

67' Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi.

67' Attempt missed. Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a corner.

66' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Noussair Mazraoui.

66' Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.

64' Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).

64' Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

63' Attempt saved. Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez with a through ball.

62' Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).

62' Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

62' Substitution, Benfica. Roman Yaremchuk replaces Éverton.

61' Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

61' Foul by Jurriën Timber (Ajax).

61' Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

60' Offside, Ajax. Lisandro Martínez tries a through ball, but Sébastien Haller is caught offside.

59' Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).

59' Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

57' Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.

55' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Jurriën Timber.

55' Attempt missed. Éverton (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafa.

54' Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Foul by Gilberto (Benfica).

53' Offside, Ajax. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Sébastien Haller is caught offside.

53' Sébastien Haller (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

53' Foul by Gilberto (Benfica).

52' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

49' Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

49' Jurriën Timber (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

49' Foul by Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica).

48' Sébastien Haller (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

48' Foul by Adel Taarabt (Benfica).

46' Darwin Núñez (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

46' Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

46' Foul by Darwin Núñez (Benfica).

Second Half begins Benfica 1, Ajax 2.

45'+4' First Half ends, Benfica 1, Ajax 2.

45'+4' Attempt blocked. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éverton.

45'+3' Hand ball by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).

45'+2' Attempt saved. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

45'+2' Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

45'+2' Foul by Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica).

45' Steven Berghuis (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45' Foul by Steven Berghuis (Ajax).

45' Julian Weigl (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

44' Edson Álvarez (Ajax) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Antony.

41' Jurriën Timber (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Foul by Rafa (Benfica).

40' Attempt saved. Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.

39' Foul by Antony (Ajax).

39' Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).

31' Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Darwin Núñez following a corner.

31' Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a corner.

30' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Jurriën Timber.

29' Goal! Benfica 1, Ajax 2. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

25' Own Goal by Sébastien Haller, Ajax. Benfica 1, Ajax 1.

25' Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos.

25' Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross.

25' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Remko Pasveer.

23' Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

23' Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).

23' Éverton (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

23' Foul by Sébastien Haller (Ajax).

23' Gilberto (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).

19' Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

19' Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).

19' Adel Taarabt (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

18' Goal! Benfica 0, Ajax 1. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui with a cross.

16' Hand ball by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).

14' Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

14' Foul by Gilberto (Benfica).

12' Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Sébastien Haller (Ajax).

11' Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

7' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

6' Attempt saved. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.

3' Attempt saved. Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross.

2' Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

2' Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).

1' Offside, Ajax. Steven Berghuis tries a through ball, but Antony is caught offside.

First Half begins.