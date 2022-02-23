Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Benfica vs Ajax. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

Estadio da Luz.

Benfica 2

  • S Haller (25th minute own goal)
  • R Yaremchuk (72nd minute)

Ajax 2

  • D Tadic (18th minute)
  • S Haller (29th minute)

yellow_card icon

Antony (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

substitution icon

Substitution, Benfica. Paulo Bernardo replaces Adel Taarabt because of an injury.

free_kick_won icon

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rafa (Benfica).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sébastien Haller (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Antony (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Adel Taarabt (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_won icon

Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Jurriën Timber.

substitution icon

Substitution, Ajax. Davy Klaassen replaces Ryan Gravenberch.

substitution icon

Substitution, Ajax. Nicolás Tagliafico replaces Daley Blind.

yellow_card icon

Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

goal icon

Goal! Benfica 2, Ajax 2. Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) header from very close range to the top right corner following a fast break.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rafa.

free_kick_won icon

Sébastien Haller (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rafa.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Adel Taarabt (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Noussair Mazraoui.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez with a through ball.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

substitution icon

Substitution, Benfica. Roman Yaremchuk replaces Éverton.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jurriën Timber (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

offside icon

Offside, Ajax. Lisandro Martínez tries a through ball, but Sébastien Haller is caught offside.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.

corner icon

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Jurriën Timber.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Éverton (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafa.

free_kick_won icon

Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Gilberto (Benfica).

offside icon

Offside, Ajax. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Sébastien Haller is caught offside.

free_kick_won icon

Sébastien Haller (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Gilberto (Benfica).

corner icon

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

yellow_card icon

Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Jurriën Timber (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica).

free_kick_won icon

Sébastien Haller (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Adel Taarabt (Benfica).

yellow_card icon

Darwin Núñez (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Darwin Núñez (Benfica).

start icon

Second Half begins Benfica 1, Ajax 2.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Benfica 1, Ajax 2.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éverton.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

free_kick_won icon

Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica).

yellow_card icon

Steven Berghuis (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Steven Berghuis (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Julian Weigl (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

post icon

Edson Álvarez (Ajax) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Antony.

free_kick_won icon

Jurriën Timber (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rafa (Benfica).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Antony (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Darwin Núñez following a corner.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Jurriën Timber.

goal icon

Goal! Benfica 1, Ajax 2. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

own_goal icon

Own Goal by Sébastien Haller, Ajax. Benfica 1, Ajax 1.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Remko Pasveer.

yellow_card icon

Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Éverton (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sébastien Haller (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Gilberto (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Adel Taarabt (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

goal icon

Goal! Benfica 0, Ajax 1. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui with a cross.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).

free_kick_won icon

Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Gilberto (Benfica).

free_kick_won icon

Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sébastien Haller (Ajax).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

corner icon

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross.

free_kick_won icon

Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).

offside icon

Offside, Ajax. Steven Berghuis tries a through ball, but Antony is caught offside.

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.