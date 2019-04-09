Birmingham vs Sheff Utd preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Birmingham will be without Maikel Kieftenbeld when they host promotion-chasing Sheffield United on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

The Dutchman damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the 1-0 victory over Leeds and he is facing up to nine months on the sidelines while he recovers.

Fellow midfielder Gary Gardner also went off at half-time on Saturday due to illness and he will be assessed. Jota is pushing for a starting place after making substitute appearances in the last three matches.

Sheffield United will be hoping Jack O'Connell is fit again sooner rather than later. The defender suffered a calf injury in the home defeat to Bristol City and missed the win at Preston, and Blades boss Chris Wilder was coy on O'Connell's chances of being fit for Tuesday night when asked about it in his pre-match press conference.

Wilder will have Gary Madine available again after the striker completed his three-match suspension. The Blades could be back down in third place by the time they kick off at St Andrew's, with promotion rivals Leeds playing at Preston on Tuesday night.

Opta stats

Birmingham City have won their last four home league matches against Sheffield United, keeping a clean sheet in three of those games.

Sheffield United have lost five of their last eight matches against Birmingham City in all competitions (W1 D2 L5).

Che Adams has been involved in 25 goals in 40 Championship appearances for Birmingham this season (22 goals, 3 assists) and scored the winner in their last game against Leeds.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has faced Birmingham boss Garry Monk more often without winning than any other manager in the Championship (P3 W0 D1 L2).

Birmingham haven't won consecutive home league matches since October 2018 (a run of three).

Sheffield United have been ahead for the most minutes (1,288) and trailed for the fewest minutes (338) in Championship matches this season.

Prutton's prediction

What a big win that was for Birmingham against Leeds. It has given them breathing space again above the relegation zone.

Sheffield United will be hugely thankful to the Blues for that win, but they will hope that Che Adams and Co don't repeat the trick on Wednesday night. I think this game will be close, and I can't see either side winning.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)