Birmingham 2-1 Stoke: Blues comeback heaps more pressure on Nathan Jones

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Stoke Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Stoke

Stoke's search for a first Sky Bet Championship victory of the season goes on after Birmingham came from behind to win 2-1 at St Andrew's.

The Potters had the perfect platform to end that winless run when Liam Lindsay headed them into a 58th-minute lead.

However, two goals in four minutes, from Lukas Jutkiewicz and 16-year-old Jude Bellingham kept Stoke without a victory.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City celebrates after he scores their second goal

The fact both sides made significant changes to their starting line-ups pointed towards two teams still looking for the right combinations.

Nathan Jones made five alterations to the team who lost against Leeds in their last Championship match, Pep Clotet two with Jefferson Montero coming on for his full Birmingham debut.

It did not last long for Montero, the on-loan winger was carried from the field in the 29th minute, to be replaced by Bellingham.

Other than that there was little of note about a drab first half in which there was only a single shot on target.

That came in the fourth minute when Lee Gregory escaped down the right of the Blues' box and from an acute angle hammered a shot which Lee Camp parried away.

It was 37 minutes before Blues threatened the Stoke goal - and even then Ivan Sunjic comfortably cleared the crossbar from the edge of the area.

⚽️ At 16 years & 63 days, @BCFC's Jude Bellingham is the youngest scorer in senior English League football since Jordon Ibe (15y 325d) scored for Wycombe in Oct 2011 pic.twitter.com/T1tn4R80bf — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 31, 2019

But two minutes before half-time the hosts had a strong appeal for a penalty when Alvaro Gimenez caught Lindsay in possession on the edge of the box.

The Spaniard tried to break clear but despite being hauled back by the Stoke defender, referee James Linington waved away Blues' claims.

Stoke so nearly broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart when Sam Clucas freed Gregory.

The striker steered his shot across Camp but not inside the far post as the ball ricocheted out. Joe Allen retrieved but could only shoot into the side-netting.

The visitors took the lead in the 58th minute when Tommy Smith sent a curling free-kick from the right.

The ball went through to Lindsay at the back post and the 23-year-old nodded home.That finally brought a response from Birmingham - who not only equalised but turned the game on its head.

First, a sweeping move saw Maxime Colin presented Jutkiewicz with the kind of far post header he gobbles up. He did once again, powering down past Adam Federici.

And three minutes later Bellingham advanced on goal and watched as his scuffed drive flicked off a defender and wrong-footed the Stoke goalkeeper.

The home team should have extended their lead in the 85th minute when Dan Crowley set Gary Gardner away but the midfielder was denied by Federici.