85' Substitution, Birmingham City. Ivan Sunjic replaces Juninho Bacuna.

85' Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

84' Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

84' Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).

82' Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Robinson with a cross following a corner.

81' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.

81' Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.

80' Hand ball by Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

77' Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

77' Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

76' Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach replaces Conor Townsend.

75' Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

75' Lyle Taylor (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

72' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.

69' Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Grady Diangana.

68' Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Andy Carroll replaces Karlan Grant.

67' Goal! Birmingham City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Lyle Taylor (Birmingham City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

65' Penalty conceded by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

61' Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

61' Taylor Richards (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

60' Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Grady Diangana replaces Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

59' Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

56' Substitution, Birmingham City. Taylor Richards replaces Tahith Chong because of an injury.

53' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Maxime Colin.

52' Attempt saved. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Roberts.

48' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.

Second Half begins Birmingham City 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.

45'+1' First Half ends, Birmingham City 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.

42' Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Clarke.

41' Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Foul by Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

40' Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

40' Foul by Tahith Chong (Birmingham City).

37' Offside, Birmingham City. Juninho Bacuna tries a through ball, but Onel Hernández is caught offside.

36' Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

35' Attempt blocked. Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Lyle Taylor.

35' Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

34' Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

32' Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

32' Foul by Tahith Chong (Birmingham City).

30' Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).

30' Onel Hernández (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Foul by Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

27' Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27' Foul by Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).

26' Offside, Birmingham City. Kristian Pedersen tries a through ball, but Gary Gardner is caught offside.

26' Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).

26' Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

20' Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

20' Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

19' Foul by Tahith Chong (Birmingham City).

17' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Onel Hernández.

16' Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).

15' Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

15' Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Kyle Bartley tries a through ball, but Karlan Grant is caught offside.

11' Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

11' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Maxime Colin.

4' Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

4' Onel Hernández (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).

3' Marc Roberts (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.