Blackburn v Aston Villa preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Ben Brereton is hoping to make his first start for Blackburn when they face Aston Villa on Saturday.

The England Under-19 forward, who has joined from Nottingham Forest in a deal which could become permanent, made his debut off the bench in the loss to Bristol City before the international break. Influential midfielder Bradley Dack has recovered from a knee problem.

Striker Dominic Samuel remains sidelined with a long-term injury which is expected to keep him out all season.

Tammy Abraham is line to make his Villa debut after joining on loan from Chelsea before the international break. Fellow loan signing Yannick Bolasie could also make his first appearance but has been short of fitness.

Scott Hogan has returned to training following a groin problem and could be considered. Defender Ritchie de Laet, who has made only two cup appearances this season, is unlikely to feature as he is linked with a move to Melbourne City.

2:48 Bristol City 4-1 Blackburn Bristol City 4-1 Blackburn

Opta stats

Blackburn have won three of their last four home league matches against Aston Villa (D1).

Aston Villa have kept one clean sheet in their last 11 league games against Blackburn, a 2-0 win in February 2009.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has won his last three home league matches against Steve Bruce, most recently in April 2017.

Blackburn vs A Villa Live on

Aston Villa haven't lost three consecutive matches in all competitions since losing five in a row in February 2017.

Blackburn haven't lost consecutive league matches since their opening two games in the 2017-18 season in League One.

Aston Villa winger Ahmed El Ghazi has been involved in a goal in each of his two league appearances this season (one goal, one assist).

2:08 Sheffield United 4-1 Aston Villa Sheffield United 4-1 Aston Villa

Prutton's prediction

Both of these sides suffered humbling defeats in their last game and have been forced to dwell on them during the international break. While Blackburn threw away a lead to lose 4-1 at Bristol City, Aston Villa were thumped pretty much from the off at Sheffield United.

There's no doubt that Blackburn have been missing Bradley Dack, because he is absolutely crucial to their hopes this season. Villa score and concede plenty and for that reason I'm going for a score draw.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 with Jonathan Kodjia to score first (70/1 with Sky Bet)