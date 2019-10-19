Blackburn 2-2 Huddersfield: Juninho Bacuna rescues draw for Terriers

2:25 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Huddersfield Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Huddersfield

Juninho Bacuna scored for the third league game in succession to secure Huddersfield a 2-2 draw with Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

Karlan Grant's penalty gave the Terriers the lead (12), but ex-Tottenham midfielder Lewis Holtby scored on his full debut for the hosts to level the scores within minutes (20).

Bradley Dack put Rovers in front for the first time when he added a slick second from 20 yards (33), but second-half substitute Bacuna muscled his way through a crowd of players to fire a timely equaliser past home 'keeper Christian Walton.

The draw extends the unbeaten run for Danny Cowley's Huddersfield to four, moving them clear of the Championship relegation zone, while Rovers stay 14th and are without a win since September 21.

How Huddersfield's resurgence continued in Lancashire

Tony Mowbray was forced to field a makeshift back four as injuries took their toll ahead of the visit of Huddersfield and, despite their bright attacking start, Rovers found themselves behind early on.

After temporary left-back Elliott Bennett's clumsy trip on Adama Diakhaby, referee Darren Bond pointed to the spot, with Grant clinically finding the bottom left corner.

From there, Blackburn moved through the gears with relative ease and they pegged back the visitors when Tommy Elphick was caught playing out from the back. His careless pass allowed Adam Armstrong to feed Dack, who squared for Holtby to tap home.

Team news While Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley stuck with the same starting 11 that beat Hull before the international break, his counterpart Tony Mowbray made five changes, with Tosin Adarabioyo, Ryan Nyambe, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Travis and Lewis Holtby included.

The German - who also played for Fulham in 2014 - was involved again when Dack added a second inside 15 minutes, teeing his team-mate up to curl a lovely low effort beyond Kamil Grabara just outside the penalty area.

While Rovers' attacking play lacked coherence after the break, Cowley's side possessed a renewed grit and vigour and they deservedly found their way back into the game through Bacuna, who rode a number of challenges to power into the area and tuck the equaliser beyond the reach of Walton.

What's next?

Blackburn travel to St Andrew's to face Birmingham on Tuesday night, in a game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button, while Huddersfield host Middlesbrough on Wednesday, in a game live on Sky Sports Football. Both games get underway at 7.45pm.