Blackburn 2-1 West Brom: Bradley Dack on target as Rovers beat 10-man Baggies

2:34 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and West Brom. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and West Brom.

Two goals in the space of five second-half minutes gave Blackburn a hard-fought 2-1 win over 10-man West Brom.

Tony Mowbray's men bounced back from three consecutive defeats in impressive fashion, denting the Baggies' promotion push in the process.

The hosts were rewarded for their display early in the second half thanks to Charlie Mulgrew's goal direct from a corner - the second time he has managed that this season - and Bradley Dack's composed finish for his 12th of the campaign.

Former Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez dispatched a penalty to change the complexion of the game midway through the second half, but Jake Livermore's late sending off thwarted comeback hopes, as Blackburn ended a five-match winless run.

It was West Brom's first reverse after nine unbeaten.

Rovers were excellent in the first half and Dack sent Danny Graham clear early on, but Sam Johnstone stood firm and blocked with his feet.

The league's top scorers reminded their opponents of their threat though. Harvey Barnes should have done better in the 15th minute when he shot tamely at David Raya.

At the other end, Dack's trickery bamboozled two West Brom players, giving him time and space to let fly with a low drive that Johnstone parried away.

Blackburn were rewarded for their display eight minutes after the restart in stunning fashion, when Mulgrew's curling corner missed everybody and nestled in the far corner - the captain's eighth goal of the season.

The visitors were stung into action, and so were Raya's palms after a vicious Hal Robson-Kanu effort.

But Rovers carved them open on the break for a quickfire second in the 58th minute, when Adam Armstrong sent Dack clear. He showed great composure to shift the ball onto his left foot before firing emphatically into the top corner.

The shellshocked Baggies were handed a route back into the game in the 63rd minute, when Barnes was brought down in the box.

Rodriguez stepped up and ignored the chorus of boos to slot a perfect penalty into the left corner for his 13th goal this term.

Darren Moore's side were revitalised and were inches away from the equaliser when Kieran Gibbs cut inside, only to see his curling effort sail narrowly wide.

Substitute Livermore was dismissed three minutes from time after he hauled down Lewis Travis, but the Baggies continued to pile forward and Craig Dawson was denied at point blank range at the death, as Rovers held on.