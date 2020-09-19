Blackburn 5-0 Wycombe: Adam Armstrong hits hat-trick as Rovers run riot

Adam Armstrong scored a hat-trick as Blackburn thrashed 10-man Wycombe 5-0.

The 23-year-old continued his fine start to the season as Rovers made sure Wycombe's first ever away game at this level was a miserable one.

He opened the scoring from the spot in the 16th minute and Tyrhys Dolan marked his first league start in style with a goal four minutes later.

Armstrong's second just after the half-hour mark ended the game as a contest, and Wycombe's misery was compounded early in the second half when a professional foul earned Darius Charles a straight red card.

Image: Adam Armstrong (C) scored a hat-trick for Blackburn

Derrick Williams got in on the act midway through the half before Armstrong rounded off the scoring late on - his fourth goal in the space of a week.

The Chairboys showed plenty of heart but the contest was a mismatch from the moment Dolan's trickery brought about the penalty.

It marked a nightmare return to Ewood for Gareth Ainsworth, a lifelong Blackburn fan, and his side are still searching for their first goal and point.

Tony Mowbray was without Lewis Travis, but Dolan made his senior bow - one of two changes.

Wycombe named an unchanged side, and forced an early chance when Thomas Kaminski made a mess of a corner, but David Wheeler's shot was blocked.

Image: Tyrhys Dolan celebrates after his goal

Blackburn's first meaningful attack resulted in the opener when Matt Bloomfield clumsily brought down Dolan.

Armstrong stepped up and clinically dispatched the penalty into the right corner.

After winning the penalty, Dolan marked his first start with a goal in the 20th minute as Rovers cut through their opponents. Lewis Holtby's pinpoint pass gave the teenager a clear sight of goal and, though Ryan Allsop repelled the shot, he showed excellent composure to slide the ball under the goalkeeper.

Joe Rankin-Costello thumped the post moments later but it was only momentary respite as Rovers netted a third in the 33rd minute.

Blackburn ruthlessly highlighting the gap in quality with a counter-attack that left Wycombe hopelessly outnumbered, a move rounded off when Rothwell's cross was tapped in at close range by Armstrong.

Wycombe's nightmare afternoon worsened in the 57th minute when Charles was shown a straight red card for bringing down Armstrong, who would otherwise have been through on goal.

It was no surprise when a fourth arrived in the 67th minute, when Williams tapped home after Allsop had superbly kept out Rothwell's piledriver.

And Armstrong capped a perfect afternoon seven minutes from time when John Buckley's inch-perfect pass put him clean through and he calmly rolled the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

He could have had a fourth before the end when a routine long ball set him clear again, but Allsop brilliantly denied him.

What the managers said...

Blackburn's Tony Mowbray: "A special mention to central defenders, although we scored five goals, the fact they were winning headers, clearing danger, making first contact on set plays was really crucial for us on the set plays. And the fact we have Adam Armstrong. He was a bit disappointed after the game. He should have scored more goals.

"The defenders did their jobs and yet I thought the quality of the goals in the first half was fantastic. The clinical way that we could break away and the spaces and finish, was probably missing at Newcastle. He (Armstrong) loves scoring goals. He was disappointed he didn't get away from the guy who brought him down for the sending off and didn't finish the chance when he went through one-on-one and the keeper made a great save. He wants to score goals, Adam, he's very single minded.

"Yet he's such a good lad that when I put him on the left wing for two years, he didn't moan, he kept cutting in on his right foot and bending it in the top corner. Now he's getting his opportunity to play down the middle, I think he's almost trying to show me that's where he plays, that's what he is and that's what it's going to be like moving forward."

Wycombe's Gareth Ainsworth: "I was totally shellshocked being 3-0 down. They took their chances well. I thought after 10 minutes we were well in the game and then they proved what I've been thinking about this league: it's going to be so tough. You've got some real clinical finishers, some real good players.

"But at the end of the day it was mistakes from us that cost which was disappointing. I knew this would be a learning curve early on in the Championship, and as long as we learn, we'll be doing the right thing."