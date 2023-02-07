90' Goal! Blackpool 2, Huddersfield Town 2. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jerry Yates.

89' Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

89' Attempt saved. Anthony Knockaert (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Kasumu.

87' Anthony Knockaert (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

86' Goal! Blackpool 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.

84' Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.

84' Foul by Brahima Diarra (Huddersfield Town).

84' James Husband (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

82' Goal! Blackpool 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

81' Foul by Brahima Diarra (Huddersfield Town).

81' Chris Maxwell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

80' Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kenneth Dougall.

79' Hand ball by David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town).

79' Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Josh Koroma replaces Jack Rudoni.

79' Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces Martyn Waghorn.

74' Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brahima Diarra.

71' Substitution, Blackpool. Josh Bowler replaces CJ Hamilton.

71' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

71' Delay in match because of an injury James Husband (Blackpool).

70' Foul by CJ Hamilton (Blackpool).

69' Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

69' Foul by Morgan Rogers (Blackpool).

65' Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.

65' Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

65' Attempt saved. Jaheim Headley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Brahima Diarra.

64' Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jaheim Headley replaces Oliver Turton.

64' Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Brahima Diarra replaces Scott High.

61' Anthony Knockaert (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

61' Foul by Tom Trybull (Blackpool).

57' Attempt missed. Scott High (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn.

55' Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Anthony Knockaert replaces Joseph Hungbo.

54' Foul by Andrew Lyons (Blackpool).

54' Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

52' Attempt missed. Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Curtis Nelson.

47' Attempt blocked. Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo.

45' Substitution, Blackpool. Morgan Rogers replaces Sonny Carey.

Second Half begins Blackpool 0, Huddersfield Town 1.

45'+8' First Half ends, Blackpool 0, Huddersfield Town 1.

45'+8' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

45'+5' Delay in match (Blackpool).

45'+4' Gary Madine (Blackpool) is shown the red card.

45'+4' Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).

45'+4' Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+3' Attempt saved. Curtis Nelson (Blackpool) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenneth Dougall with a cross.

45'+2' Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45'+2' Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45'+2' Foul by Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town).

45' Foul by Sonny Carey (Blackpool).

45' Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Attempt blocked. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Dougall with a cross.

45' Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.

45' Attempt blocked. Sonny Carey (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jerry Yates.

44' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

42' Delay in match because of an injury Callum Connolly (Blackpool).

36' Goal! Blackpool 0, Huddersfield Town 1. Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

35' Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

35' Foul by Curtis Nelson (Blackpool).

33' Attempt blocked. Joseph Hungbo (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Lowton.

32' Joseph Hungbo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

32' Foul by James Husband (Blackpool).

28' Scott High (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28' Chris Maxwell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Foul by Scott High (Huddersfield Town).

27' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

27' Substitution, Blackpool. Andrew Lyons replaces Charlie Goode because of an injury.

26' Delay in match because of an injury Charlie Goode (Blackpool).

26' Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.

23' Offside, Blackpool. Gary Madine tries a through ball, but Jerry Yates is caught offside.

22' Foul by Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town).

22' Gary Madine (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

22' Attempt missed. Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

21' Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

21' Foul by Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool).

19' Attempt missed. Sonny Carey (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

19' Attempt blocked. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by CJ Hamilton with a cross.

19' Attempt missed. Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lees following a corner.

18' Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

18' Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

14' Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tom Lees.

12' Foul by Matthew Lowton (Huddersfield Town).

12' Jerry Yates (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Offside, Blackpool. James Husband tries a through ball, but Gary Madine is caught offside.

9' Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.

7' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

7' Delay in match because of an injury Gary Madine (Blackpool).

5' Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Callum Connolly.

2' Matthew Lowton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Jerry Yates (Blackpool).

First Half begins.