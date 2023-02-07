 Skip to content
Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town. Sky Bet Championship.

Bloomfield RoadAttendance11,164.

Blackpool 2

  • G Madine (sent off 49th minute)
  • A Lyons (82nd minute)
  • J Bowler (90th minute)

Huddersfield Town 2

  • M Pearson (36th minute)
  • J Koroma (86th minute)

goal icon

Goal! Blackpool 2, Huddersfield Town 2. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jerry Yates.

corner icon

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Anthony Knockaert (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Kasumu.

yellow_card icon

Anthony Knockaert (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

goal icon

Goal! Blackpool 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.

yellow_card icon

Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Brahima Diarra (Huddersfield Town).

free_kick_won icon

James Husband (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

goal icon

Goal! Blackpool 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Brahima Diarra (Huddersfield Town).

free_kick_won icon

Chris Maxwell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kenneth Dougall.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town).

substitution icon

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Josh Koroma replaces Jack Rudoni.

substitution icon

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces Martyn Waghorn.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brahima Diarra.

substitution icon

Substitution, Blackpool. Josh Bowler replaces CJ Hamilton.

end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury James Husband (Blackpool).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by CJ Hamilton (Blackpool).

free_kick_won icon

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Morgan Rogers (Blackpool).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Jaheim Headley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Brahima Diarra.

substitution icon

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jaheim Headley replaces Oliver Turton.

substitution icon

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Brahima Diarra replaces Scott High.

free_kick_won icon

Anthony Knockaert (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tom Trybull (Blackpool).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Scott High (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn.

substitution icon

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Anthony Knockaert replaces Joseph Hungbo.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Andrew Lyons (Blackpool).

free_kick_won icon

Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Curtis Nelson.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo.

substitution icon

Substitution, Blackpool. Morgan Rogers replaces Sonny Carey.

start icon

Second Half begins Blackpool 0, Huddersfield Town 1.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Blackpool 0, Huddersfield Town 1.

end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

start_delay icon

Delay in match (Blackpool).

red_card icon

Gary Madine (Blackpool) is shown the red card.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).

free_kick_won icon

Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Curtis Nelson (Blackpool) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenneth Dougall with a cross.

yellow_card icon

Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sonny Carey (Blackpool).

free_kick_won icon

Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Dougall with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Sonny Carey (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jerry Yates.

end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Callum Connolly (Blackpool).

goal icon

Goal! Blackpool 0, Huddersfield Town 1. Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

free_kick_won icon

Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Curtis Nelson (Blackpool).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Joseph Hungbo (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Lowton.

free_kick_won icon

Joseph Hungbo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James Husband (Blackpool).

yellow_card icon

Scott High (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Chris Maxwell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Scott High (Huddersfield Town).

end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

substitution icon

Substitution, Blackpool. Andrew Lyons replaces Charlie Goode because of an injury.

start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Charlie Goode (Blackpool).

corner icon

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.

offside icon

Offside, Blackpool. Gary Madine tries a through ball, but Jerry Yates is caught offside.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town).

free_kick_won icon

Gary Madine (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

free_kick_won icon

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Sonny Carey (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by CJ Hamilton with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lees following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

corner icon

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tom Lees.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Matthew Lowton (Huddersfield Town).

free_kick_won icon

Jerry Yates (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

offside icon

Offside, Blackpool. James Husband tries a through ball, but Gary Madine is caught offside.

corner icon

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.

end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Gary Madine (Blackpool).

corner icon

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Callum Connolly.

free_kick_won icon

Matthew Lowton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jerry Yates (Blackpool).

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.