Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa: Cherries out of relegation zone

Ten-man Bournemouth leapfrogged Aston Villa and sent Dean Smith's side into the relegation zone with a crucial 2-1 win at the Vitality Stadium.

First-half goals from Philip Billing and Nathan Ake gave Bournemouth a deserved half-time lead, before Jefferson Lerma was harshly sent off for a second booking after the break.

On his Premier League debut, new Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta nodded his side back into the game to ensure a nervy finish for the hosts, who managed to hold on for a massive three points in the scrap to survive.

The result sees the Cherries climb out of the relegation zone into 16th, while Aston Villa plunge into 19th.

How Cherries secured vital win

Buoyed by their previous home league victory over Brighton, the Cherries started the brighter of the two sides.

Pepe Reina, signed on loan in the January transfer window, was in the thick of the action for Villa as he saved early efforts from Billing and Harry Wilson.

Smith's side, spurred on by their in-form talisman Jack Grealish, started to build confidence as the half wore on, though, and were it not for a last-ditch Aaron Ramsdale stop and Simon Francis block in quick succession, the away team would have taken the lead.

Bournemouth moved out of the drop zone with the win

The game, with so much at stake, became an end-to-end affair, and moments after Villa were just inches from taking the lead - Dan Gosling, on his 30th birthday, spurning a glorious chance as he fired over from 10 yards.

Again Villa responded through Grealish, who this time hit the post cutting in from the left with a wicked, curling effort, but Bournemouth heeded the warning and soon took the lead.

After the ball was hoisted high into the Villa box, Gosling headed it down into the path of Billing who confidently stepped into the box to fire home past a sprawling Reina.

Just before half-time Bournemouth went two ahead, Ake converting from close-range after Reina made a hash of Ryan Fraser's low, bouncing effort.

Soon after the break, the Cherries found themselves down to 10 men, when Lerma picked up a second booking for blocking off Grealish, a decision which looked very harsh on the Bournemouth man in what seemed an innocuous foul.

Villa were then denied a massive claim for a penalty - despite a VAR review - after Ramsdale mistimed his punched clearance inside the box and instead clobbered Bjorn Engels in the face, after the Villa defender beat the Cherries keeper to the ball.

Moments after, Smith's side made Bournemouth pay for being a man down, as Samatta rose highest to head past Ramsdale following a deflection off substitute Keinan Davis' initial effort.

Villa suddenly displayed a renewed confidence being only a goal adrift, as Grealish and Davis both went close to an equaliser.

Bournemouth, though, showed impressive resolve and mettle with a man less to repel Villa's attacks, and with the backing of a raucous Vitality Stadium, Eddie Howe's side closed out the game to rapturous applause from the home fans.