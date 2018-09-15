Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester: Cherries condemn Foxes to heavy defeat

Ryan Fraser celebrates scoring against Leicester

Two goals from Ryan Fraser, a Josh King penalty and an Adam Smith strike helped Bournemouth to a 4-2 win over 10-man Leicester.

Bournemouth scored three times in the opening 45 minutes with Fraser grabbing two (19 and 37) before King converted from the spot (41).

Smith grabbed a fourth for Bournemouth (81) after Wes Morgan was shown a second yellow card of the afternoon and there were late goals from James Maddison (88) and Marc Albrighton (89) to give Leicester a brief glimmer of hope, but defeat for the visitors is likely to raise questions again over the long-term future of Claude Puel.

The result means Bournemouth go up into fifth in the Premier League table. Leicester remain in ninth.

More to follow...

What's next?

Bournemouth travel to Lancashire to face Burnley at 3pm on Saturday, September 22. Leicester, meanwhile, host Huddersfield.