Bolivia 1-3 Peru: Paolo Guerrero stars at the Maracana

2:14 Striker Paolo Guerrero led Peru to a key 3-1 win against Bolivia on Tuesday that improved the team's chances of advancing to the knockout stage of Copa America Striker Paolo Guerrero led Peru to a key 3-1 win against Bolivia on Tuesday that improved the team's chances of advancing to the knockout stage of Copa America

Striker Paolo Guerrero led Peru to a key 3-1 win over Bolivia on Tuesday that improved the team's chances of advancing to the knockout stage of Copa America.

Guerrero scored a goal and had an assist that allowed Peru to recover against Bolivia.

Nearly 25,000 fans at the Maracana Stadium, mostly Peruvian, watched a low-quality match in an arena that was only one-third full.

Bolivia opened the scoring on 28 minutes after a penalty awarded following a video review, with striker Marcelo Martins scoring to the right of Peru's Pedro Gallese.

Despite holding 60 per cent of ball possession until the break, Peru only leveled the score at 45 minutes through the team's most recognisable player.

Christian Cueva found target man Guerrero in the middle of the Bolivian defense and the veteran poked the ball past goalkeeper Carlos Lampe and gently rolled the ball into the goal.

Peru didn't change much after the break, playing at a slow pace that created few opportunities.

Paolo Guerrero celebrates his strike against Bolivia

Still, they quickly found a second goal, once again thanks to Guerrero.

On 55 minutes, he assisted Jefferson Farfan with a high cross from the left that Farfan was able to latch on to with a close-range header to find the back of the net.

Bolivia squandered other chances in front of Gallese, but the goalkeeper did not have to make any difficult saves.

On 96 minutes, when the match already seemed settled, substitute striker Edison Flores added a third, chipping over Lampe from the edge of the box after a counter attack.