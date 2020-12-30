Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brentford vs Bournemouth. Sky Bet Championship.

Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford 2

  • H Dalsgaard (37th minute)
  • T Fosu (79th minute)

Bournemouth 1

  • D Solanke (25th minute)

Brentford 2-1 Bournemouth: Thomas Frank's Bees move up to second

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Brentford and Bournemouth at the Brentford Community Stadium as goals from Henrik Dalsgaard and Tariqe Fosu cancelled out Dominic Solanke's opener to earn an important three points towards the Bees' promotion quest

By Dan Long

Wednesday 30 December 2020 19:48, UK

preview image 2:04
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Bournemouth

Brentford strengthened their bid for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship after an important 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Dominic Solanke - who was denied the opening goal inside 40 seconds of kick-off - gave Bournemouth the lead their energetic start deserved (25), before a powerful header from Henrik Dalsgaard restored parity in west London at the break (37).

There was a noticeably lower tempo approach from both sides after the break, but it was Thomas Frank's men who managed to force a late winner when winger Bryan Mbeumo located substitute Tariqe Fosu, who headed in from close range (79).

Brentford move above Swansea - who face Reading later this evening - into second after their 16th game in all competitions without defeat, while the Cherries sit fourth, with a game in hand on many teams around them.

Man of the match - Mathias Jensen

Sky Sports' Keith Andrews...

"He was outstanding. He did the simple things well and, with the level of quality on the football pitch, he shone in terms of his technical ability. A brilliant performance."

What's next?

Both sides are next in action on Saturday, January 2. Brentford host Bristol City at the Brentford Community Stadium at 3pm, while Bournemouth travel to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke at 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football.

