Brentford 3-1 QPR: Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo on target as Bees win west London derby

Brentford's free-scoring 'BMW' front three were all on target as the Championship promotion contenders beat QPR 3-1 in the west London derby at Griffin Park.

Said Benrahma opened the scoring after 19 minutes with a well-taken finish from a training ground set-piece, before Bryan Mbeumo doubled the lead four minutes later with an improvised volley.

Leading goalscorer Ollie Watkins also got in on the act on 33 minutes with a diving header at the back post after being picked out by Ethan Pinnock.

QPR were much-improved after the interval and grabbed a deserved consolation through Nahki Wells following good play down the right wing by Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Brentford's BMW on top form

Mark Warburton's QPR scored 11 goals in two games prior to kick-off and they went closest to scoring early on when Pontus Jansson's wayward header forced his own goalkeeper David Raya into a smart reaction stop.

However, it was Brentford who went in front with a well-worked set-piece routine. Mathias Jensen passed the ball along the box from a free-kick on the right touchline and Benrahma finished clinically after darting into the middle of the area from the far post.

Moments later, Brentford extended their advantage following sloppy play from QPR. Joe Lumley's weak clearance was seized upon by Christian Norgaard and his lobbed pass found Mbeumo via Geoff Cameron's mistimed header with the Frenchman intelligently flicking home with the outside of his left boot.

Just past the half-hour mark, the third member of Brentford's 'BMW' strike force found the net as Watkins nodded in his 18th league goal of the campaign, after Pinnock's header from another Jensen free-kick had found him unmarked.

Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring for Brentford against QPR

After being distinctly second best in the first half, QPR rallied and gave themselves a fighting chance when in-form Wells turned in from close range after Osayi-Samuel and Luke Amos had dissected Brentford's left flank with a neat one-two.

Team news Thomas Frank made one change from Brentford's previous Championship game with Henrik Dalsgaard replacing Mads Roerslev at right-back.

Mark Warburton brought Todd Kane and Ryan Manning into his side with Toni Leistner and Lee Wallace making way.

The unusually quiet Eberechi Eze almost set-up a grandstand finish when he forced Raya into a fine stop with a stabbed effort from inside the six-yard box but Brentford held firm to secure an excellent win that keeps the pressure on Leeds United and West Brom above them.

Man of the match - Ollie Watkins

Brentford's No 11 kept the pressure on Championship golden boot rival Aleksandar Mitrovic by scoring his 18th goal of the season, going level with Fulham's Serbian striker at the top of the charts.

Watkins was a constant threat in the air all afternoon and linked up productively with his fellow forwards Benrahma and Mbeumo, both of whom were excellent.

What's next?

Both teams are in action next Saturday with Brentford facing Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium and QPR hosting Championship leaders Leeds United at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the early kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football.