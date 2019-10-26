Brighton 3-2 Everton: Late Lucas Digne own goal hands hosts victory

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Brighton's win over Everton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Brighton's win over Everton in the Premier League

A 94th-minute own goal from Lucas Digne gifted Brighton a 3-2 victory against Everton on Saturday in a dramatic Premier League encounter.

The Everton captain sent Leandro Trossard's cross into his own net after Neal Maupay (80) had made it 2-2 from the penalty spot not long before following a controversial VAR review.

Brighton had initially gone ahead inside 15 minutes thanks to a wonderful Pascal Gross free-kick before an Adam Webster own goal (20) levelled thing up for Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (73) then put the visitors ahead two minutes after coming on as a substitute, but they could not hold on for vital away points.

Just one point and one place separated the sides ahead of the game, but Brighton now move into 12th with 12 points. Everton remain in 16th with 10 points.

More to follow...