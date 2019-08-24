Brighton 0-2 Southampton: Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond seal first win for Saints

2:53 Highlights of Brighton 0-2 Southampton Highlights of Brighton 0-2 Southampton

Nathan Redmond and substitute Moussa Djenepo scored to seal Southampton a 2-0 win at 10-man Brighton, who had a goal ruled out through VAR for the second week running.

The 21-year-old Djenepo opened his Saints account in style when brought on after 53 minutes with an excellent right-footed curling strike two minutes later that was too much for Mat Ryan.

In the closing minutes, Redmond then poked home at the back post after Sofiane Boufal drilled across the face of goal.

Brighton had started the game the stronger until striker Florin Andone was sent off on the half hour for a dangerous high challenge on Yan Valery and they suffered a further blow when Lewis Dunk headed home (38) only for VAR to intervene after ruling Dan Burn to be offside.

Jurgen Locadia missed a sitter from five yards towards the end when he smashed a left-footed strike into the post before Redmond finished the job minutes later, earning the Saints a first league win since April.

Nathan Redmond completed the victory in time added on

Player ratings Brighton: Ryan (7), Duffy (6), Dunk (7), Stephens (6), Maupay (7), Andone (5), Trossard (8), March (6), Montoya (6), Propper (6), Burn (6).



Subs: Locadia (5), Gross (5), Murray (5)



Southampton: Gunn (7), Vestergaard (6), Ings (5), Adams (5), Romeu (6), Ward-Prowse (7), Redmond (8), Hojbjerg (5), Bednarek (6), Danso (5), Valery (6).



Subs: Djenepo (8), Armstrong (NA), Boufal (8).



Man of the match: Leandro Trossard

How Southampton picked off Brighton

Brighton went at a Southampton side playing Ralph Hasenhuttl's preferred 4-2-2-2 early on with Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay causing the problems. Maupay went close in the sixth minute, but his header from Trossard's corner was narrowly deflected over.

Florin Andone's sending off after half an hour changed the game

After Brighton controlled most of the opening period, Andone had his moment of madness which changed the game. The forward went over the ball with a high challenge on Yan Valery that rightly received a red card from Kevin Friend.

Five minutes later, Brighton had the ball in the net through a Dunk header. However, VAR showed clearly Burn was offside and infringing on keeper Angus Gunn. It meant a Burn offside had ruled out a Brighton goal for the second time in two weeks having done so against Liverpool last week.

Lewis Dunk had a goal disallowed by VAR

The goal in the 55th minute from Djenepo was worth waiting for as he strode forward and curled the ball beautifully with his right foot into the top corner. As Brighton continued to press for an equaliser, Redmond took advantage in the final minutes, tapping home after some neat work from Boufal.

Man of the match - Leandro Trossard

Brighton forward Leandro Trossard has had a flying start to his career at the Amex and though he was on the losing side today, he was a constant threat.

His interplay with Neal Maupay bodes well for the rest of the season and Southampton's defence and midfield were constantly on the backfoot when he was in possession.

Had his side kept 11 men on the pitch - and not played an hour with 10 - he could have been leading Brighton to victory rather than impressing in a home defeat.

What's next?

Brighton travel to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup second round (kick-off: 7.45pm) while Southampton are also in Carabao Cup action that night, visiting Fulham (kick-off: 7.45pm).