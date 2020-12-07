Brighton 1-2 Southampton: Danny Ings scores on return as Brighton pay penalty

Brighton remain without a Premier League home win this season after Danny Ings scored the winner from the spot - awarded by VAR - in a 2-1 victory for Southampton.

With the game at 1-1, Kyle Walker-Peters was fouled by Solly March right on the edge of the box which was awarded as a free-kick until VAR stepped in to show that the foul had occurred in the area. However, it was a decision Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher labelled: "extremely harsh."

Ings - on at half-time on his comeback from a knee injury - made no mistake from the spot as the returning 2,000 home fans vented their frustration from the stands at VAR's intervention.

Image: Danny Ings came off the bench to score from the spot and win the game for Southampton at Brighton

Graham Potter's men had started with great enthusiasm and Pascal Gross stroked home from the penalty spot after James Ward-Prowse was penalised for handball.

Southampton had been flat for the opening half but scored at a vital time just before the break when Jannik Vestergaard brilliantly headed home a Ward-Prowse corner.

The win moves Ralph Hasenhuttl's side into fifth place in the Premier League and they have now won 10 of their last 17 matches away from home.

Player ratings Brighton: Ryan (6), White (6), Dunk (6), Webster (6), Lamptey (6), Veltman (6), Gross (6), Bissouma (7), March (7), Welbeck (6), Connolly (6)



Subs used: Maupay (6)



Southampton : McCarthy (7), Walker-Peters (7), Bertrand (6), Vestergaard (8), Bednarek (7), Romeu (8), Ward-Prowse (7), Djenepo (6), Armstrong (7), Walcott (6), Adams (6)



Subs used: Ings (7), Redmond (6)



Man of the match: Oriol Romeu

How Hasenhuttl's men marched on…

In a battle between two intriguing and forward-thinking managers, the game had all the ingredients to be an entertaining watch and the tempo was high in the early stages.

Danny Welbeck really should have opened the scoring on five minutes when March put one on a plate for him but his effort was tame and too close to Alex McCarthy. Southampton continued to afford Brighton plenty of space but Gross couldn't take advantage in behind as Vestergaard got back to make a fine last-ditch challenge.

Lewis Dunk then got free from a set-piece but directed his header into the empty stands behind the goal. Southampton were pretty in possession but Hasenhuttl was getting frustrated on the touchline with too much of their passing sideways and backwards.

They were punished on 25 minutes when Ward-Prowse handled the ball after some pinball in their own box. Gross - who scored the last-minute leveller against Liverpool from the spot - kept his composure to send McCarthy the wrong way.

Brighton sank deeper after taking the lead but seemed comfortable in their shape with Dunk winning most balls that flew into his area. However, the one he didn't get to just before the break resulted in the equaliser. A typically classy corner from Ward-Prowse was met by a quite brilliant header from Vestergaard, who managed to find the top corner. It was Southampton's first shot on target.

Ings made his return to action after the break off the bench, having missed the past month with a knee injury. His influence was felt straight away as he instigated a passage of play that ended with Theo Walcott curling inches wide from 20 yards. Ings then diverted a Stuart Armstrong cross towards goal but Ryan was equal to it.

Brighton carried a threat of their own down the right with Tariq Lamptey showing great trickery and pace but his final ball let him down on 67 minutes when Welbeck was screaming for a tap-in.

With the game seemingly petering out, VAR came to the fore to pull the game in Southampton's direction. Walker-Peters drew the foul from March and a free-kick was awarded. However, VAR had a look and decided the infringement started just inside the area. Even though it did not look clear and obvious, a penalty was awarded.

Ings stepped up and fired Southampton to yet another away win.

Image: Star man: Oriol Romeu

Romeu was the driving force in the Southampton midfield with and without the ball. No Southampton player had more touches of the ball as his clever passing got his team moving up the pitch. But his main job was out of possession, snapping into challenges, especially in the final 10 minutes when Southampton had to defend deep. His partnership with Ward-Prowse is fast becoming one of the best dynamics in the Premier League.

Opta stats

Brighton have gone 10 Premier League games without a win at home (D4 L6), their longest run without a victory on home soil in the league since a run of 12 in the fourth tier ending in February 1998.

Only Leicester (7) have shipped more Premier League goals from set-piece situations (excl. pens) than Brighton this season (6).

Vestergaard has netted three goals in his last seven Premier League appearances, after managing just one in his previous 45.

Ward-Prowse registered his 25th Premier League assist for Southampton, a haul bettered by only three players (Le Tissier 63, Tadic 27, Dodd 26).

What's next?

Brighton are back in action on Sunday at Leicester City, as are Southampton, who welcome Sheffield United for a 12pm kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras.