Bristol City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers: Famara Diedhiou seals late win for Robins

Famara Diedhiou ended Blackburn's seven-match unbeaten run with an 82nd-minute winner as Bristol City claimed a 1-0 win at Ashton Gate.

The striker had only been on the pitch for seven minutes as a substitute when he shot home on the turn after Callum O'Dowda had nodded down a Nahki Wells cross from the left.

It was rough justice on Rovers, who contributed much to a game full of attacking intent from both teams, but were let down by their finishing.

The only surprise about a wide-open first half was that it ended goalless as both defences looked vulnerable.

Bristol goalkeeper Dan Bentley had to make the first save of note after 14 minutes, diving full length to gather a low drive from Adam Armstrong at the second attempt.

Image: Famara Diedhiou scored a late winner for Bristol City

Armstrong had a better chance moments later when breaking onto a through ball and cutting inside only to send his left-footed shot high and wide.

Bristol were soon creating clear opportunities at the other end. Antoine Semenyo fired wide after 17 minutes with a first-time effort from inside the box when he had time to take a touch.

Next it was O'Dowda getting in behind the visiting back-line onto an Adam Nagy shot, but his effort was wild from only eight yards and well off target.

Rovers claimed a penalty after 27 minutes when Armstrong got the first touch as he went through on the advancing Bentley, who just did enough to halt his progress, allowing a defender to recover and clear.

Semenyo, Chris Martin and Tommy Rowe all had shots for City, while Blackburn remained dangerous on the break without testing Bentley.

Rovers had the first chance of the second half, Harvey Elliott's shot from inside the box taking two deflections before a grateful Bentley smothered the effort.

At the other end, Wells chose to pass when in a good shooting position and a promising City move ended with Semenyo firing over.

Armstrong had a shot deflected for a corner as both teams continued to attack with menace. The Rovers top scorer was shooting on sight, without being able to find a finish.

O'Dowda was left holding his head for the second time when Martin teed up a great 59th minute chance. The midfielder's low shot was brilliantly blocked by former City defender Derrick Williams.

Wells sent a curling effort wide and Rovers keeper Thomas Kaminski saved from O'Dowda before another strike from Armstrong flew just wide of Bentley's goal.

Elliott had a shot deflected wide with Bentley off his line and from the resulting corner Daniel Ayala headed wide.

Wells shot wide for City from a tight angle and after Diedhiou's goal the home side had to defend gallantly in the closing minutes.

What the managers said...

Bristol City's Dean Holden: "Fam is an example to all our players. I tell the members of the squad not in the team that they have to be ready when called upon and that it could happen at any time. That requires mental strength and Fam has shown it more than once. He scored late for us against Derby County and has done so again tonight.

"All the players showed a terrific response to the defeat by Birmingham on Saturday and I couldn't be happier with them. We kept a clean sheet against the Championship top scorers and had the clearer chances in both halves. While Blackburn had a lot of goal attempts, we limited them to very few clear openings. With better finishing we might have been ahead by the break, but in the end we have achieved a big win. We want our home form to match our performances on the road and this is a step towards that."

Blackburn's Tony Mowbray: "Adam was a bit off it tonight and that went for our finishing in general. The chances and half chances we have been creating have been ending up with the ball in the back of the net, but tonight we misfired as a team.

"There were still plenty of positives. Playing back-to-back away games is particularly difficult at the moment, with the travelling involved and little time for preparation. Now we have two home games to look forward to, starting with a very tough one against Norwich City, and hopefully we can put some points on the board."